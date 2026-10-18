Makinde warns successors against dismantling Oyo agencies

Gov Seyi Makinde

…Says rule of law, security bodies key to investment, growth

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has challenged his successors to sustain institutions established by his administration, warning that dismantling them could undermine efforts to strengthen governance, maintain public order and drive the state’s long-term development.

Makinde spoke at the weekend during the commissioning of the new office complex of the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA), where he said the sustainability of the institutions would be a major test of his successors’ commitment to good governance.

He maintained that the agencies established since he assumed office in 2019 were designed to serve the state beyond his tenure and should not be abolished without justification.

Among the institutions he listed were OYRLEA; the Oyo State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun; the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA); the Oyo State Project Performance Monitoring Agency; the Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socioeconomic Development (OYMASED); and the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA).

According to the governor, administrations genuinely committed to Oyo State’s progress should sustain the agencies rather than seek to dismantle them.

“At the heart of good governance is the rule of law. When people know their rights and security agencies enforce the law without bias, you have order, investors come in, and the economy improves. That is what we have experienced in Oyo State,” Makinde said.

He said his administration’s legacy should be measured not only by infrastructure projects but also by the institutions established to promote continuity, stability and accountability in governance.

Makinde added that he expected the agencies to remain relevant after his tenure, describing their establishment as part of a deliberate effort to build structures capable of supporting the state’s development over the long term.

The governor also commended OYRLEA Chairperson, Justice Aderonke Aderemi (retd.), for her commitment to the Authority’s mandate, saying he had no regrets appointing her despite disagreements they had encountered at certain points.

The event featured the commissioning of the Authority’s new office complex and the unveiling of its maiden magazine, which its leadership described as significant milestones in its operations.

In his goodwill message, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, said the legislation establishing OYRLEA reflected the Assembly’s determination to provide legal frameworks for addressing practical challenges confronting the state.

Ogundoyin said the Authority was responsible for enforcing laws relating to environmental protection, sanitation, waste control, road traffic management, open rearing and grazing, among other matters.

He described the responsibilities as important to public order and development, urging the Authority to discharge its duties transparently and responsibly.

The Speaker also called on residents, community leaders, business owners, motorists, traders and other stakeholders to cooperate with OYRLEA in enforcing the relevant laws.

Earlier, Aderemi described the commissioning of the office complex and the unveiling of the maiden magazine as important steps towards strengthening the agency’s institutional capacity.

She said OYRLEA had intensified enforcement of the Oyo State Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law through monitoring, public enlightenment and collaboration with traditional institutions, local governments, security agencies and other stakeholders.

According to her, the approach is aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence among farmers, herders and other members of the public.

Aderemi commended Makinde for supporting the Authority and the state House of Assembly for providing the legislative foundation for its establishment.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Governor Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal; former Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Badejoko Adeniji; President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Tajudeen Abdulganiyu; Secretary to the State Government, Professor Musibau Babatunde; Chief of Staff, Bashorun Akinwale Akinwole; Head of Service, Dr Adenike Fashina; Deputy Chief of Staff, Kazeem Adeniyi; Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor, Chief Bayo Lawal; and Chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen, Sikiru Sanda.

Also present were commissioners, members of the Oyo State Elders’ Council and Advisory Council, service commanders, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other dignitaries.