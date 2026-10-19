Makinde campaign knocks Tinubu over poverty, N166.7trn debt

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of pushing Nigeria towards collapse, citing widespread poverty, mounting public debt and worsening insecurity.

The organisation said the country’s economic hardship and declining public confidence demanded a change of direction, urging Nigerians to consider Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s proposed RESET NIGERIA agenda.

In a statement by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Nnanna Ihediwa, on Monday, the campaign organisation cited a World Bank estimate that about 140 million Nigerians were living in poverty, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of failing to ease citizens’ hardship.

It also faulted the Federal Government’s borrowing strategy, citing public debt of about N166.7 trillion and plans to secure another $1.5 billion in World Bank financing.

“President Tinubu is burying Nigeria by instalment, saddling the nation with a debt burden her future generation won’t be able to pay,” the organisation said.

The MDPCO warned that continued borrowing without a clear repayment strategy could deepen the country’s economic difficulties, arguing that mounting debt had yet to translate into meaningful improvements in citizens’ lives.

It also cited poor educational outcomes and Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit as evidence of the country’s development challenges, while accusing the administration of weakening public confidence through its handling of the economy and security.

Describing the 2027 presidential election as an opportunity to change the country’s direction, the organisation said Makinde’s RESET NIGERIA agenda would prioritise economic growth, transparency, social stability and reforms in education, security and productive sectors.

The campaign organisation urged Nigerians to use their votes to demand accountability and determine the country’s political future.