Major Nigerian military aircraft crashes, 2018 to date

October 5, 2026 — ATR-42, Igbokoda, Ondo

Casualties: 25 killed

The Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 crashed near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, while on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos. The NAF later said 25 people — 20 passengers and five crew members — were on board and that there were no survivors. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Aviation Minister had initially said 32 people were aboard.

December 6, 2025 — Alpha Jet, Kainji/Karabonde, Niger

Casualties: None

The Alpha Jet crashed near Karabonde in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State following an in-flight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight. Both pilots ejected safely before the aircraft went down. The NAF ordered a Board of Inquiry into the incident.

Source: Nigerian Air Force; Channels Television.

March 7, 2024 — Super Mushshak, Kaduna

Casualties: None

The NAF trainer aircraft was involved in a minor accident about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military Airfield while returning from a routine training flight. Both pilots escaped unhurt. The Chief of Air Staff ordered an investigation into the incident.

December 1, 2023 — Mi-35P Helicopter, Port Harcourt

Casualties: None

The helicopter crashed shortly after take-off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers State. All five crew members survived with minor injuries and were taken for medical attention.

August 14, 2023 — Mi-171E Helicopter, Chukuba, Niger

Casualties: 11 killed

The Mi-171 helicopter crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State while on a casualty-evacuation mission. The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School for Kaduna. The NAF launched rescue efforts and a preliminary investigation into the cause.

July 2023 — FT-7NI Trainer, Makurdi, Benue

Casualties: None

The trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training flight in Makurdi. The two pilots survived the incident and were taken to the NAF medical facility for treatment.

April 19, 2022 — Super Mushshak, Kaduna

Casualties: 2 killed

The NAF Super Mushshak training aircraft crashed at the NAF Base in Kaduna, killing Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu. The Chief of Air Staff constituted an Accident Investigation Board.

July 18, 2021 — Alpha jet, Zamfara

Casualties: None

The Alpha Jet came under intense enemy fire while returning from an air interdiction mission between Zamfara and Kaduna states and crashed in Zamfara. The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, ejected and survived.

May 21, 2021 — King Air 350i, Kaduna

Casualties: 11 killed

The NAF King Air 350 crashed near Kaduna Civil Airport. All 11 people aboard were killed, including the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru. A joint investigation involving the NAF and Accident Investigation Bureau was subsequently conducted.

Source: Nigerian Air Force/Accident Investigation Bureau.

March 31, 2021 — Alpha jet, Northeast Nigeria

Casualties: 2 presumed killed

The Alpha Jet lost radar contact during an operational mission. The NAF later said intelligence indicated that the aircraft might have crashed. The two pilots, Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele, were not found.

February 21, 2021 — King Air B350i, Abuja

Casualties: 7 killed

The aircraft crashed while returning to Abuja after reporting engine failure en route to Minna, where it was scheduled to conduct surveillance missions. All seven personnel aboard were killed. The NAF instituted an investigative panel.

2019 — Several NAF aircraft, various locations

Casualties: Multiple

Several Nigerian Air Force aviation incidents were recorded during the year, involving both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. Because this entry covers multiple separate incidents, it is better treated as a year-level reference rather than as a single crash.

January 2, 2019 — Mi-35M Helicopter, Damasak, Borno

Casualties: 5 killed

The Mi-35M helicopter crashed during combat operations while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion in Damasak, Borno State. All five crew members aboard were killed.

September 28, 2018 — Two F-7NI fighter jets, Abuja

Casualties: 1 killed

Two NAF F-7NI aircraft collided during rehearsals for the 58th Independence anniversary celebrations in Abuja. One pilot, Squadron Leader Bello Mohammed Baba-Ari, died, while the other pilots ejected.