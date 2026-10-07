Madonna University: ‘Give us second chance’ — Expelled nursing student pleads over TikTok challenge

By Enitan Abdultawab

A 500-level nursing student expelled by Madonna University, Rivers State, over a viral TikTok challenge has appealed to the institution to give her and other affected students a second chance, saying she is struggling with how to explain the development to her mother after years of study.

The student, who is one of the students sanctioned by the university over a video of nursing students dancing within the institution’s teaching hospital, made the emotional appeal in a video that has now gone viral.

“How do I explain to my mother? I’m one of the dozen students that was expelled. After all these years, how do I explain to my mother?” she said.

The video was part of the “Gen Z nurses” social media trend and showed the students dancing in different parts of the hospital environment, including a waiting area, staircase and bus.

The clip, reportedly captioned, “No fall sick o, na Gen Z full hospital now,” was uploaded in August before gaining wider attention after it was circulated by social media blogs.

A 15-second version of the video on X on September 1 reportedly attracted more than 1.7 million views, while the original TikTok account was later made private.

Madonna University confirmed that the video was recorded within its teaching hospital and subsequently took disciplinary action against the students involved.

While some Nigerians have defended the university’s decision, arguing that students preparing to become nurses should understand the professional standards expected of them and the sensitivity of filming entertainment content in a hospital, others have called for leniency.

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has joined calls for clemency.

NANS President, Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, acknowledged that the students’ conduct was inappropriate and contrary to the standards expected of nursing students.

However, he appealed to Madonna University to reconsider the sanctions, arguing that the punishment could have a lasting effect on the students’ education and future careers.

“Expulsion is, by far, a grave punishment. Beyond the immediate academic consequences, it can fundamentally alter the course of a young person’s life,” Afeez said.

NANS subsequently urged the university to replace the expulsion with a stern warning, saying the students had invested years, resources and hopes in pursuing careers in nursing.

The association said, “We appeal to the compassion and clemency of the Management of Madonna University to please save their future and give them a second chance.”

Her plea comes as NANS, NUNSA and other stakeholders continue to call on Madonna University to reconsider the sanctions and give the affected students another opportunity.