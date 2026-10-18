Macron condemns “shocking” scenes of violence across France

France President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Sunday what he called the “dissenters” who looted ​and vandalised cities in “shocking” scenes across France ‌on the sidelines of protests over the cost of living.

“Looking at these images, we have all asked ourselves: ​what was going through their minds? How ​can French people do this to France?”, Macron said in a televised address to the ​nation.

“Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses ​it. Tonight, we all feel anger and shame.”

Macron, whose final six months in office are being shaped by ​mounting political, fiscal, and social pressures, said he ​had ordered a review to determine whether there had been ‌failings ⁠in intelligence gathering or police preparedness before protests that were later marred by looting and violence.

He said prefects and mayors would be empowered ​to ban certain ​gatherings where ⁠necessary.

Macron also said he had asked the government to bring together ​students, teachers, lawmakers, trade union representatives and ​business ⁠leaders this week to formulate what he described as “concrete proposals” to address the crisis, without providing ⁠further ​details.

“We must sit around the ​table and build solutions together,” he said.