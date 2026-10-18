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October 18, 2026

Macron condemns “shocking” scenes of violence across France

Macron condemns “shocking” scenes of violence across France

France President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Sunday what he called the “dissenters” who looted ​and vandalised cities in “shocking” scenes across France ‌on the sidelines of protests over the cost of living.

“Looking at these images, we have all asked ourselves: ​what was going through their minds? How ​can French people do this to France?”, Macron said in a televised address to the ​nation.

“Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses ​it. Tonight, we all feel anger and shame.”

Macron, whose final six months in office are being shaped by ​mounting political, fiscal, and social pressures, said he ​had ordered a review to determine whether there had been ‌failings ⁠in intelligence gathering or police preparedness before protests that were later marred by looting and violence.

He said prefects and mayors would be empowered ​to ban certain ​gatherings where ⁠necessary.

Macron also said he had asked the government to bring together ​students, teachers, lawmakers, trade union representatives and ​business ⁠leaders this week to formulate what he described as “concrete proposals” to address the crisis, without providing ⁠further ​details.

“We must sit around the ​table and build solutions together,” he said.

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