Let President Bola Ahmed Tinubu breathe

President Tinubu

By TAIWO & KEHINDE OLUWAFUNSO

Nigeria is at a critical point in our national history. What we need now is focused, determined, and responsible leadership — a leader who is ready to take bold decisions and damn the consequences. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came into office when the Nigerian economy was in a coma, drained, wounded, and brought to its knees by corrupt political jackals and hyenas in previous governments. From day one, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu started on a good note: the removal of the fuel subsidy, the stabilisation of the naira, and the complete overhaul of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). It takes a strong and fearless leader to achieve these. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only Nigerian President who has brought raw intelligence and dynamism into governance and has shown great commitment to nation-building. The President has done well in the areas of security, infrastructure, legislation and social programmes, investment, and trade.

Our President deserves our support and prayers, but it is very disheartening to see some people in this country causing unnecessary distractions for the government.

Leadership is a great commitment that requires the support of all Nigerians. We should allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to concentrate fully on the affairs of state. Governance requires time, attention, and continuity. Constant accusations, insults, and vain political statements only take energy away from the real work of delivering results to Nigerians. The opposition has made a huge mockery of itself, expecting America to stop the 2027 general election or order the arrest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is a huge joke and impossible. Nigeria is a sovereign nation. The likes of Alhaji Atiku and Mr. Peter Obi should be reminded that reporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to President Donald Trump is an effort in futility. President Trump cannot choose who rules Nigeria. He has no moral right or obligation to do so.

It is like calling on a thief who specialises in stealing village chickens to come and safeguard a community poultry — what an irony. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not the only President who did not attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) taking place in New York. The President has gone on vacation in France so as to have enough rest before the start of the campaign and the general elections, which are always a busy period for our leaders and politicians. Our President is a human being; he needs rest to be able to take on the next assignment as soon as he is back in Nigeria. We all have our past; that is why we are human beings. God forgives us, and His grace covers our sins. Nigerians never voted for an angel; our President is not a saint. Let him who has never sinned among those accusing Mr. President cast the first stone.

Let everyone who has ears hear this loud and clear: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is contesting in the 2027 general election. He is going to win and govern till the year 2031; there is nothing anyone can do about it. Those who are clamouring for war should be ready to face the wrath of the law. The person who stands before a moving train will not be the same person to tell the story. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited a badly damaged nation and an economy in total ruins. The President’s working experience at Mobil equipped him with the necessary economic and political strategies to govern excellently. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met a Lagos where thugs and miscreants held sway and ruled as capos.

A classic example was Oshodi, a known den of dregs, armed robbers, and the rejects of society. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s master plan for Lagos saw the total fall of the notorious and bedevilled Oshodi.

In January 2009, on a fateful Saturday at midnight, like a thief in the night, Oshodi was invaded by a combination of the Lagos State Task Force and no-nonsense, fierce-looking soldiers and mobile policemen armed with guns. They brought in bulldozers, demolishing illegal structures at Oshodi, the house of horror. Oshodi was the dirtiest area in Nigeria, and the whole of Lagos stank from refuse dumped on major roads in the city. Lagos used to be the most difficult state to govern in Nigeria.

Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, the hardworking and dynamic former governor of Lagos State, as part of his megacity project to clear traffic gridlock, dislodged and rendered thousands of Oshodi criminals, demons, and midnight ghosts homeless. In times past, you could not go through Oshodi without having a “demonic encounter” or being robbed. It was a daily occurrence.

Today, Oshodi is a new bride, smiling broadly with stories of victories to tell. The emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the dynamic Governor Raji Fashola ushered in peace, tranquillity, sanity, and development to Lagos and its environs — the triumph of light over darkness. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves a second term in office so he can finish the good work he has started. Many of the policies and projects now underway — from economic reforms to infrastructure renewal to renewed efforts in agriculture and energy — need time to mature and deliver their full benefits to Nigerians. Let us put Nigeria first. Let us give room for governance. Let the President work. Let the President breathe. We are one nation. Our progress depends on unity, patience, and allowing elected leadership to do the job we gave them. We should be ready to welcome a new Nigeria that is on the way.

Let President Bola Ahmed Tinubu breathe, so he can finish the good work he has started for Nigeria. To the opposition, wait for your time. “E jeki Daddy wa, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu roju raye lati pari ise ribiribi to wa niwaju won.”

•Taiwo & Kehinde Oluwafunso, PANAFEST Representatives in Nigeria, Tourism, Hospitality and Culture Experts.