Lagos Life game is valued at $1bn — Creator, Shalom Rayhamen

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian software developer and creator of the viral Nigerian browser game Lagos Life, Shalom Rayhamen, has said the game is valued at $1 billion, dismissing a reported $100,000 offer for the game as too small.

Rayhamen made the disclosure in an interview with Nigerian digital content creator Fisayo Fosudo, shared on his Youtube page on Wednesday.

When asked what she thought about people online offering $100,000 to buy Lagos Life and whether she was willing to sell, Rayhamen said the amount was far below the value she places on the game.

She said: “A $100,000 is small. Lagos Life is valued at $1 billion, so if they want to buy, they should talk $1 billion. What is a $100,000? I don’t want to say we’ve, like… or something, but what is that?”

Lagos Life has become one of the most talked-about Nigerian-made digital games since its launch on October 1, 2026.

The browser-based life simulation game allows players to create characters, take jobs, earn virtual naira, rent homes, socialise and explore locations inspired by Lagos.

The game is essentially a Lagos-themed take on the life-simulation concept popularised by games such as The Sims, but its appeal comes from its use of familiar Nigerian experiences, locations and culture.

Players can navigate different aspects of virtual Lagos, including employment, money, housing, entertainment and social activities.

Among the locations featured in the game are Amala Shitta and Quilox, while its wider gameplay draws on familiar Lagos experiences such as transportation, nightlife and food.

Lagos Life does not require users to download an application, as it can be played directly through a web browser on phones and computers.

The game’s rapid growth has also attracted attention from businesses, with virtual advertising spaces providing a potential commercial model for the platform.

However, the money used within the game has no real-world cash value. Players cannot withdraw the virtual naira or convert it into real money.

Rayhamen’s $1 billion valuation comes as interest in the game continues to grow, following its rapid rise across social media and its large player base.

The game’s success has also placed Nigerian-made browser games in the spotlight, following the viral attention received by Lagos Run, another locally themed game built around the experience of driving a danfo through Lagos.

Vanguard News