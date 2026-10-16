Lack of forensic labs frustrating rape cases in Jigawa — NBA

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Jigawa State branch, has raised concerns over the lack of forensic laboratories in the state, saying the gap is undermining efforts to secure convictions in rape and other sexual violence cases.

The chairman of the association, Barrister Hamza Umar, raised the concern at a two-day policy dialogue organised by the CLEEN Foundation, with support from the Norwegian Embassy in Nigeria, in Dutse, the state capital.

Umar said the absence of forensic facilities had made it difficult for prosecutors to obtain scientific evidence required to establish rape allegations in court.

“We cannot secure conviction when we have no forensic lab to prove rape cases scientifically. The law requires forensic evidence. We are still relying on mere confessional statements, which the court may reject,” he said.

He also criticised the alleged failure to publish the names of convicted rapists as provided for under the state’s Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law, saying the provision had not been implemented.

The VAPP Law, signed on February 24, 2021, was introduced to address rape, sexual and gender-based violence, physical abuse and other harmful practices.

At the dialogue, stakeholders called for the establishment of at least five Sexual Assault Referral Centres across the state’s five emirate zones to improve support for survivors and access to justice.

They also expressed concern that cultural and religious beliefs continued to discourage victims from reporting sexual violence, while some families preferred to settle cases outside the formal justice system.

Earlier, the Senior Programme Officer of the CLEEN Foundation, Olaniyi Olumayowa, said the dialogue was aimed at addressing gaps between the enactment of the VAPP Law and its implementation.

He explained that the law was designed not only to punish offenders but also to protect survivors, provide compensation and ensure accountability among relevant institutions.

Olumayowa urged the Jigawa State Government to provide adequate funding for forensic laboratories, establish additional referral centres and train personnel responsible for implementing the law.