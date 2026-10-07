Killings: Drop your ambition now, northern Islamic clerics tell Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Over 1,000 northern Islamic clerics have told President Bola Tinubu to drop his 2027 re-election ambition, citing killings, kidnappings and acts of terrorism across the country, particularly in the North-West.

The demand was contained in a communique issued at the end of a national conference on “An Assessment of the State of the Nation under President Tinubu and the 2027 General Elections,” held in Kano State on Sunday.

The conference was organised by the clerics under the umbrella of “Ko Da Naka”, an organization which says it is dedicated to “the Struggle to Promote Good Governance and Community Development”, in collaboration with AFAQ Educational Foundation.

Some of the clerics who presented papers at the conference included Dr Abdulmuɗɗalib Ahmad Giɗaɗo, Prof Muhd Muslim Ibrahim, Sheikh Kabir Bashir Abdulhamid, Dr Aminu Isma’il Sagagi, Dr Najibullah Abdallah Nuhu and Sheikh Abdurrazaq Uba Musa. Others were Sheikh Musa Muhd Ɗan kwano, Brr El-Zubair, Dr Yahuza Getso, Prof Ibrahim Siraj Adhama, Dr Umar Dokaji and Sheikh Muhd Sani Khamis (Abu Haisam).

“Alternatively, the President should refrain from contesting the 2027 election. If he refuses to do so, it is incumbent upon citizens to reject his candidacy and allow those whom they believe can provide better leadership,” the communique said.

The communique noted that following lectures and extensive deliberations on security, economy, migration of skilled

professionals from the country, role of religious scholars in standing for truth, and the 2027 general elections, the approximately one thousand participants at the conference, reached the conclusion.

The clerics called on the government to take urgent action to address insecurity in the Northwest and other affected parts of the country. They said if the administration fails to do so, citizens should reject Tinubu’s candidacy and give an opportunity to leaders they believe can provide better leadership.

They also faulted the government’s economic policies, which they said had deepened the hardship of ordinary Nigerians. The policies they named include the removal of the fuel subsidy, changes to the naira exchange-rate system, increases in electricity tariffs and tax reforms.

“It is unfortunate that the government has continued to insist on pursuing these policies, which are increasing hardship among the people, rather than reviewing and correcting them.

“The government prioritised the growth of its revenue at a time when the rising cost of living and unemployment are threatening the lives and well-being of citizens”, they said.

According to the clerics, participants at the conference “unanimously agreed that it would be inappropriate to re-elect this government in the forthcoming 2027 general elections if it does not change its harmful economic policies.”

The clerics also expressed grave concern over the continuing departure of Nigerian doctors, teachers, engineers and other skilled professionals. They linked the exodus to unemployment, inadequate facilities, poor working conditions and the country’s difficult economic situation.

They urged the government to improve salaries, working conditions and professional development, and to create opportunities that would encourage skilled Nigerians abroad to return home.

The clerics urged religious scholars to speak truth to power, defend justice and refuse to become political instruments. According to them, scholars should praise what is good and criticise what is wrong, regardless of the party, tribe or religion of the person in power.

They asked Nigerians to put the country’s future above party, ethnic and regional interests, and to assess candidates by their experience, integrity, competence and policies.

“Nigerians should not be asked to endure another term of the same policies while families struggle to meet basic needs and the promised relief remains out of reach,” the communique said.