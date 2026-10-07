Keyamo, NAF give conflicting figures on crash victims

Festus Keyamo

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp, Online News Editor

ABUJA — The Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, and the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, have given conflicting figures on the number of people aboard the NAF ATR-42 aircraft that crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State.

While Keyamo, in his preliminary statement on Monday, said 32 people — 25 passengers and seven crew members — were aboard the aircraft, the Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday said 25 people, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers, were on board.

The NAF subsequently released the names of the 25 people who died in the crash involving the aircraft, designated NAF 931.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, who released the list in a statement, said all 25 persons on board had been accounted for and that no survivor had been found.

The five crew members were identified as Squadron Leader M. I. Aburime, flight captain; Squadron Leader A. P. Man-Ugwueje, co-pilot; Flight Lieutenant I. S. Bako, co-pilot; Warrant Officer A. Abubakar, aircraft technician; and Corporal H. C. Uguru, aircraft technician.

The 20 passengers were identified as Flight Lieutenant T. L. Lazarus; Flight Lieutenant M. Akinloye; Flying Officer I. M. Adeshina; Master Warrant Officer F. Onwuka; Master Warrant Officer B. A. Matini; Warrant Officer F. S. Nuhu; Flight Sergeant R. B. James; Flight Sergeant A. I. Mohammed; Sergeant A. E. Ani; Sergeant S. I. Izibenikien; Sergeant C. Alafuka; Sergeant A. N. Mbadugha; Lance Corporal F. C. Ugwuba; Lance Corporal G. E. Eledan; Mrs Nneka Ezeh; Godstmine Tarabina; Joy Micheal; Sunday Micheal; Ukeme David; and Gideon Omotola.

In its statement, the NAF said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, expressed profound condolences to the families of the personnel and passengers who lost their lives in the accident.

The CAS described the incident as a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the country, while assuring the bereaved families of the service’s full support.

According to the NAF, the aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State.

It said search-and-rescue procedures were immediately activated, with response efforts conducted in coordination with relevant authorities to locate and account for everyone on board.

“No survivors have been found,” the statement said.

The NAF also said the Chief of the Air Staff had directed a comprehensive investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

It urged the public to refrain from speculation and the circulation of unverified information, while respecting the privacy and dignity of the affected families.

The service said a condolence register had been opened at its headquarters in Abuja for senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of security agencies and other well-wishers wishing to pay their respects.

Keyamo’s initial account

In his statement issued on Monday, October 5, Keyamo said air traffic controllers had informed him of the disappearance of a military aircraft with tail number NGR 931 while it was en route from Benin to Lagos at about 9:13 a.m.

He said all efforts to raise the aircraft by radio initially proved abortive before information later confirmed that it had crashed near the Naval Base in Igbokoda.

“The wreckage has been located and search and rescue operations are ongoing,” the minister said.

However, his preliminary information put the number of people aboard at 32, comprising 25 passengers and seven crew members.

Keyamo stressed that the control and regulation of military aircraft were outside the authority of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

He said he had spoken with the Chief of the Air Staff and pledged the ministry’s cooperation and assistance in the search-and-rescue operation.

The subsequent NAF statement, however, put the number of people aboard the aircraft at 25 — five crew members and 20 passengers — all of whom were reported dead.

The discrepancy between the initial figure released by the Aviation Minister and the later figure provided by the Nigerian Air Force leaves a seven-person difference in the reported number of people aboard the aircraft.