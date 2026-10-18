Kebbi Govt disputes UNDP poverty rating, faults ADC

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has disputed a reported poverty rating attributed to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), describing it as outdated and accusing opposition politicians of using it to criticise the administration of Governor Nasir Idris.

The state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, stated this on Sunday at a press conference held at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

He claimed that the report being cited covered data from 2018, during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and alleged that former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had brought it to public attention to discredit the Idris administration.

The commissioner, however, did not provide details of the report or documentary evidence to substantiate his claims in the information made available.

He urged opposition politicians, including those in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to focus on proposals for the state’s development rather than what he described as efforts to discredit the government.

Birnin Kebbi also appealed to residents not to be swayed by what he called politically motivated claims ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

He said the Idris administration had made progress in addressing economic challenges and poverty in the state since assuming office three years ago.

The commissioner attributed the economic difficulties inherited by the current administration to what he described as a period of economic dislocation and widespread poverty, but did not provide comparative data to support the government’s assessment.

On insecurity, he said the state government had supported security operations through the provision of patrol vehicles and logistics, as well as the establishment of military bases in communities considered vulnerable to attacks by armed groups.

He also accused Malami of failing to show sufficient concern for communities affected by insecurity during his time in public office, alleging that the former minister had not visited some affected towns to sympathise with victims.

Birnin Kebbi further criticised Malami’s comments on insecurity, arguing that his record in public office should be considered when assessing his criticisms of the current administration.

The commissioner also made allegations concerning Malami’s conduct while in office, but no supporting evidence was provided in the statement made available for this report.

The claims against Malami and the opposition’s position on the poverty rating were not independently verified. The UNDP report cited by the state government’s critics was not provided for review, and the organisation’s position on the dispute was not available.