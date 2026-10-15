Kane agrees new Bayern Munich deal in principle until 2029 — Reports

By Adegboyega Adeleye

England captain Harry Kane has agreed a new contract in principle with Bayern Munich that will keep him at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2029, according to Sky Sports.

The 33-year-old striker joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 and has scored 154 goals in 156 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

Kane’s proposed contract extension comes after another prolific spell in front of goal, with his performances for club and country strengthening his case for the Ballon d’Or.

The England captain has won two Bundesliga titles with Bayern, alongside the German Cup and German Super Cup. He also won the European Golden Shoe twice and has claimed the Bundesliga Golden Boot in each of his three seasons at the club.

Kane ended a long wait for major silverware when Bayern won the Bundesliga title in 2025, before adding further honours to his collection.

At international level, Kane captained England to the Euro 2024 final and helped the Three Lions achieve their best World Cup finish since winning the tournament in 1966.

Earlier this month, he equalled Peter Shilton’s record of 125 appearances for England and is expected to have the opportunity to surpass the former goalkeeper’s tally during next month’s Nations League fixtures.

A new deal until 2029 would extend Kane’s stay in Germany as he continues to pursue more trophies and individual honours with Bayern.