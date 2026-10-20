Just in: FG confirms Ebola case in FCT, begins contact tracing

By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

The Federal Government has reportedly commenced contact tracing after a suspected imported case of Ebola disease was identified in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 44 close contacts said to have been identified.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, was quoted as disclosing this in a statement signed by the ministry’s Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations, Ado Bako, following the reported laboratory confirmation on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

According to the statement, the patient is a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda.

The woman was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in the FCT, where she received treatment for several days before the diagnosis was confirmed. She is said to be in isolation and receiving medical care.

Pate said the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the FCT Health Services Secretariat and other relevant authorities were working together to contain the reported infection.

He said contact tracing had commenced, with public health teams identifying and monitoring people who might have been exposed to the virus.

Those being monitored reportedly include healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and people who may have come into contact with the patient during her travels.

The statement also said surveillance had been intensified, while the hospital where the patient was treated was receiving support to strengthen infection prevention and control measures.

The minister urged people contacted during the tracing exercise, including relevant airline passengers, to provide the necessary information and comply with public health advice.

He also called on public and private healthcare facilities nationwide to remain vigilant and promptly report suspected cases to public health authorities.

Healthcare workers were advised to maintain a high index of suspicion, identify and isolate suspected cases without delay, and observe strict infection prevention and control measures.

The government urged Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant, practise regular hand hygiene and avoid contact with the body fluids of anyone suspected of having Ebola.

Symptoms to watch for include fever, severe weakness, headache, vomiting and diarrhoea, particularly among people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Pate advised anyone who suspected exposure to contact public health authorities immediately, even if they had no symptoms.

He also urged anyone who developed symptoms to avoid close contact with others and call public health authorities for guidance before visiting a healthcare facility.

The minister warned against spreading rumours or stigmatising people who might have been exposed, urging Nigerians to rely on verified information from official health authorities.

He said the Federal Government, FCT authorities and their partners were working to protect healthcare workers, patients and the wider public, adding that investigations were ongoing.

The statement said the NCDC’s toll-free call centre was available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide information and receive reports of suspected cases. Members of the public were advised to call 6232 for assistance.

Vanguard Newspaper