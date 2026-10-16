Just In: C’River PDP chairman quits over ‘crisis of direction’

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Venatius Ikem, Esq has resigned with immediate effect, citing a “crisis of direction and leadership coherence” in the party as the electoral season approaches.

In a letter signed by the outgoing chairman, sighted by Vanguard and addressed to the National Secretary at the party’s Wadata House secretariat in Abuja, and copied to the Cross River State Secretary, Ikem said he could “no longer effectively serve in this position” under circumstances that “increasingly challenge the principles, cohesion, and sense of purpose” of the party.

The lawyer from Obudu described the decision as “exceptionally difficult” but one he reached after “deep introspection.”

“As we enter a critical electoral season, I have found it increasingly difficult to reconcile my responsibilities as State Chairman with the prevailing internal dynamics and divergent positions that continue to weaken the party’s ability to pursue a clear and united course,” he said.

He warned that the challenges had “significantly diminished the effectiveness of the Party and, if unaddressed, risked undermining the sacrifices, investments, and aspirations of many loyal members.

The former Chairman didn’t name the individuals or factions responsible for the divisions, nor disclose his next political move.

He, however, hinted at a change of course, saying he had reached “a moment where a clearer vision and a new pathway are necessary, both for myself and for those who have entrusted me with their confidence.”

Despite his concerns, the outgoing chairman expressed gratitude for the five years he served the party, describing it as “a privilege to work with dedicated leaders, members, and supporters.”

He singled out Senator (Prof.) Sandy Onor and Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe for their “encouragement and support during some of the most challenging moments” of his political journey.

Ikem also acknowledged the national leader of the party and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, noting that his role in the party’s collective efforts “remains indelible and worthy of recognition.”

He thanked supporters across the state, particularly the people of Obudu, his immediate constituency, for their “unwavering faith, loyalty, and commitment over the years.”

“As I step away from this position, I remain committed to the progress, stability, and development of Cross River State and our nation,” he said, wishing the PDP “every success in its future endeavours.”

His resignation adds to the uncertainty within the party’s structure in the state ahead of the forthcoming elections.