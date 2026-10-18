‘It felt like a fresh start’ — Carrick reacts to Man United’s draw at Leeds

Manchester United’s English head coach Michael Carrick reacts on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on October 18, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Michael Carrick said Manchester United’s hard-fought 1-1 draw at bitter rivals Leeds on Sunday felt like a “fresh start” even though their long wait for a win goes on.

Leeds forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s first-half opener at Elland Road, extending United’s winless run to six matches in all competitions.

But Carrick saw positive signs five days after the 2-0 Champions League loss at Atletico Madrid, which sparked Lisandro Martinez’s criticism of the club hierarchy over a lack of summer investment.

“We’re not getting too carried away because we haven’t won the game,” said the Red Devils boss, who started the Argentina defender at Leeds but had to replace him at the break due to a thigh problem.

“I think if you keep doing the right things for the right reasons then you get what you deserve in the end.

“It felt like a bit of a fresh start, if I’m honest, today in where we’re at and accepting it and doing something about it.

“It definitely shows that the boys are desperate to do well for each other as much as anything else and how much they appreciate playing for this football club, because there was a real purpose to the group over the last couple of days.”

United head to Como on Wednesday looking for a first victory since last month’s Champions League opener against Sabah before attempting to kickstart their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth.

The Red Devils, in 13th spot, have their fewest wins at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1986/87.

“We’re not accepting it as everything’s great by any stretch,” said the under-pressure Carrick. “I’m realistic with that.

“But sometimes you do struggle, sometimes there’s a bit of where you have to find a way through it.”

He added: “I understand the situation doesn’t look too good if you look at it from a certain way, but I’ve got no doubts that we can go on a good run.”