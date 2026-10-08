Iru Ekun to deepen collaboration with Police, Army, DSS – Igboho

Sunday Igboho

By Adeola Badru

Yoruba Nation activist and founder of Iru Ekun Security Network, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security stakeholders in tackling insecurity across the South-West.

Igboho made this known on Thursday while announcing plans to strengthen the operations and official engagements of Iru Ekun, particularly with the establishment of the organisation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) office in Abuja.

He said the security network would continue to work with conventional security agencies to promote safety, peace and tranquillity in communities across the South-West, stressing that collaboration among security stakeholders remained critical to combating kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities.

Igboho also expressed appreciation for the support received by Iru Ekun from the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu and the South-West governors in addressing insecurity and other forms of criminality in Yorubaland.

“Iru Ekun Security Network would not take for granted the immense support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s-led Federal Government and South-West governors in tackling insecurity and other criminalities in Yorubaland,” he said.

The development came as KSI Construction Company Limited donated a plot of land valued at N50 million to Iru Ekun for the construction of its FCT office, a move Igboho said would further strengthen the organisation’s official engagements in Abuja.

He commended the management of the company for the gesture, describing the support from corporate organisations and individuals as an important boost to community security initiatives.

“Apart from the backing and valuable support at the governmental level, I want to commend the management of KSI Construction Company Limited, Abuja, for gifting Iru Ekun a plot of land in FCT,” Igboho said.

He disclosed that the company had also concluded plans to donate 10 brand-new motorcycles to Iru Ekun to support its operations during the proposed unveiling of the organisation in Abuja.

“They have also concluded plans to donate 10 brand-new motorcycles for our operations during the proposed unveiling of Iru Ekun in Abuja,” he said.

Igboho added that increased involvement by corporate bodies and individuals in local security initiatives would provide additional impetus to efforts to tackle insecurity beyond the South-West.

“The logistic support and active involvement of corporate bodies and individuals in local security initiatives would serve as impetus to further combat insecurity, not only in the South-West, but also in Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Group Managing Director of KSI Construction Company Limited, Dr Koleola Emmanuel Oladeni, said the company’s decision to support Iru Ekun was informed by what he described as the security network’s exploits since the commencement of its operations in the South-West.

Oladeni said the activities of Iru Ekun personnel, in collaboration with the Police, DSS, Nigerian Army and other agencies, had contributed to a reduction in kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in parts of Yorubaland.

“We noticed a drastic reduction in worrisome cases of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in Yorubaland. And this was as a result of Iru Ekun Security personnel’s operations backed by the police, DSS, Nigerian Army and others,” he said.

According to him, the activities of criminal elements had been significantly curtailed, with reported reductions in abductions, killings on South-West highways and attacks on agrarian settlements.

“The nefarious activities of hoodlums have been significantly checkmated. Abduction, killings on South-West highways, and attacks on agrarian settlements have been reduced recently,” Oladeni said.

He said the company’s donation of the land was intended to enable Iru Ekun establish a permanent presence in Abuja, while the motorcycles would further support its field operations.

“This informed our donation of a piece of land for Iru Ekun to build their office in Abuja. We are also giving them 10 brand-new motorcycles during the unveiling of their office in Abuja, which will be constructed on the donated plot,” he said.

Oladeni further urged corporate organisations and individuals to support those contributing to national security, saying such assistance would encourage volunteers involved in protecting communities.

“If they decide to volunteer themselves for the security of our nation, it behoves us at the corporate and individual levels to support and encourage them in any form.“

“That was why we assisted Iru Ekun in this regard. It is our token to boost the security and safety of our people,“ he added.