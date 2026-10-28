Instagram to allow creators upload videos up to 90 minutes

Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow selected creators to upload videos lasting up to 90 minutes, marking a major shift from the platform’s traditional focus on short-form content.

The feature, called “Features”, will allow users to watch longer videos, including podcasts, interviews and comedy shows, directly on the Meta-owned platform without switching to other services.

Instagram announced the test on Monday, with the company expanding its efforts to compete in the growing market for long-form digital video content.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who previously opposed introducing longer videos on the platform, said the company had decided to embrace the format for several reasons.

“For a long time, I have been against doing long-form video on Instagram,” Mosseri said in a video shared alongside Tessa Lyons, the company’s vice president of product.

“But we are actually going to lean in for a bunch of different reasons,” he added.

Lyons described the move as a new phase in Instagram’s video development, noting that the platform was beginning to explore ways of accommodating longer storytelling formats.

“It feels like a full circle moment that we’re here now talking about the beginning of our journey on the long-form video,” she said.

Under the new feature, users who come across short vertical clips on their feeds will be able to tap a prompt to watch the full video in a horizontal format within the app.

The development is expected to make it easier for podcasters and other creators to use Instagram not only to promote their content but also to distribute complete episodes.

Mosseri explained that creators currently use Instagram to attract audiences before directing them to other platforms to watch full-length videos.

“You slice it up, you use platforms like Instagram as the top of the funnel to raise awareness, and then you kind of go to, you know, a podcast player or YouTube or wherever to watch the full-length thing,” he said.

The new feature is designed to eliminate that extra step by allowing audiences to access complete videos without leaving Instagram.

According to reports, creators will also be able to connect up to eight short clips to a single long video, giving users different entry points through which to discover full episodes.

The feature, previously tested in Brazil, is now being expanded to selected creators in the United States, according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets.

Instagram is also expanding its presence on television screens through Instagram for TV, which supports viewing videos on devices including Apple TV, Samsung, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV.

The company is further testing a feature called “Series” to organise episodes of recurring shows and exploring additional ways for users to discover livestreams.

The expansion comes as YouTube continues to attract audiences for video podcasts, interviews and other long-form entertainment.

Lyons said Instagram wanted to strengthen its position as a destination for social entertainment by giving creators more ways to tell stories and helping audiences discover content.

“Our goal is really to be the best place for social entertainment,” she said.

“To do that well, we need to broaden the way that we enable people to tell stories through video and enable audiences to discover them,” she added.

However, Instagram has yet to announce a comprehensive payment system for creators producing long-form videos comparable to YouTube’s advertising revenue-sharing programme.

Mosseri has also acknowledged challenges with previous attempts to introduce broader creator payment programmes, according to Business Insider.

For now, the 90-minute video feature remains in testing, with Instagram yet to announce when it will become available to all creators.