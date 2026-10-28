INEC verifies 5,277 functional BVAS machines in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that 5,277 of the 5,381 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines physically verified in Benue State are functional ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Aminu Idris, disclosed this on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ meeting at the INEC Benue State Collation Centre in Makurdi.

Idris said the commission was taking necessary measures to ensure adequate deployment of functional BVAS devices for the elections.

He also disclosed that Benue had 3,057,225 registered voters across its 23 local government areas, 276 registration areas and 5,102 polling units.

The REC urged political parties, civil society organisations and the media to support efforts to ensure peaceful, free, fair, credible and inclusive elections in the state.

“This stakeholders’ meeting provides us the opportunity to update critical stakeholders on the commission’s preparations for the 2027 general election,” he said.

Idris said the presidential and National Assembly elections were scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2027, while the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections would hold on Saturday, February 6, 2027.

He said all stakeholders had important roles to play in creating a peaceful environment for the conduct of credible elections.

Giving an update on INEC’s preparations, the REC said the commission had commenced the delivery of non-sensitive election materials and other logistical assets to its state and area council offices.

He added that the Benue State office had completed its BVAS inventory and status report in line with directives from the commission’s headquarters.

“The ICT department has reported that out of the 5,381 BVAS devices physically verified, 5,277, representing 98 per cent, were found to be functional and ready for deployment,” he said.

According to Idris, the commission’s headquarters had been notified of the number of devices that were faulty or damaged beyond repair, while measures were being taken to ensure the state had the required number of functional machines for the elections.

INEC receives 1,052 voter register claims, objections

The REC also disclosed that INEC had concluded the Registration Area-level display of the voter register for claims and objections across the state’s 23 local government areas between October 9 and 15, 2026.

He said the exercise generated 1,052 claims and objections, comprising 947 claims and 105 objections.

Idris added that the commission made Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) available for collection during the period by voters who had yet to collect their cards and those whose cards were processed during Phase One of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, conducted between August 25 and December 10, 2025.

He said the Benue office received 101,695 PVCs processed during Phase One of the CVR and transfers from INEC headquarters by early October 2026.

The figure comprised 54,724 new PVCs and 46,971 transfer PVCs, he said.

According to the REC, 58,581 PVCs were collected during the October 9–15 display period.

The cards collected comprised 9,139 old PVCs in storage, 28,854 new CVR PVCs, 12,707 transferred PVCs and 7,881 replacement PVCs.

Idris said all existing PVCs remained available for collection at INEC’s 23 local government offices in the state.

He added that the commission’s headquarters would subsequently announce when PVCs processed during Phase Two of the CVR, conducted between January 5 and April 17, 2026, and Phase Three, held between May 11 and July 26, 2026, would be available for collection.

INEC urges observer groups to prepare

The REC also urged civil society organisations planning to deploy accredited observers for the 2027 general elections to select and train their field personnel properly.

He said observer groups needed to ensure that their personnel understood the duties and limitations of election observers.

Idris noted that INEC’s portal for submitting applications to observe the 2027 general elections closed on October 26, 2026.

He urged intending observer groups to liaise with their respective organisations’ headquarters to ensure their field observers were properly uploaded and accredited to receive the identification cards and tags required to operate on election days.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for stakeholders to raise questions, which the REC and his management team addressed.