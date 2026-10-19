By Bayo Wahab

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday praised the City Boy Movement for what he described as a new model of political organisation in Nigeria, telling its members he was “very proud” of them.

The President spoke at the State House during a ceremonial meeting with the group and the Relax Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN) support group.

Addressing members of the movement, Tinubu said the group had introduced something new to the country’s politics by going beyond mobilising crowds.

“The CityBoy Movement, to all of you, you have done something new in Nigeria politics. You did not just gather people; you built a structure, millions of real, verifiable members,” the President said.

He highlighted the group’s national spread, noting that it has “a presence in every state, every local government, every ward, down to the polling units.”

The President also commended the movement’s engagement with young people, citing its call centre and its community outreach programme, CityBoy Care.

“You drilled down; a call center that speaks to young Nigerians every day and listen to whatever their community needs. CityBoy Care, meeting members where they live,” he said.

Tinubu described the group’s approach as organised and purposeful, rather than the product of mere publicity.

“That is not noise. That is organisation. That is excellent thinking. That is the kind of seriousness this country needs from its young people, and I’m very proud of you. I must say so,” he said.

The President also thanked members for defending his administration publicly, including at moments when doing so carried a political cost.

“You were patient when patience was hard. You defended this administration in the market, on the campuses, at the motorparks and on social media even when it was not popular to do so,” Tinubu said.

He added that their loyalty had not gone unnoticed.

“I saw it, I noticed, and I will never forget it. I say thank you once again,” the President said.

The City Boy Movement was founded by the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, who is also its patron.