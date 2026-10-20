Ikubese mourns Fasoranti, says his gap will be hard to fill

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former presidential aspirant and convener of the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, has mourned the death of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, saying the gap left by the elder statesman would be difficult to fill.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night in Akure, Ikubese commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the people of the state over the loss.

He described Fasoranti as a principled advocate of a just society, a disciplinarian and a man who valued order and punctuality.

The statement read: “I commiserate with the immediate Fasoranti family, His Excellency Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the good people of Ondo State on the passing of Pa Reuben Fasoranti a while ago.

“The gap he has left behind will be very difficult to fill.

“Pa Fasoranti in his lifetime stood up for a just society, even at the expense of his life, as reflected in the assassination attempt on his life orchestrated by the oppressive regime of General Sani Abacha in 1996.

“He was also a core disciplinarian who respected time and order.”

Ikubese attributed Fasoranti’s longevity, having lived to the age of 100, partly to his disciplined lifestyle, including his eating habits, daily rest and attention to his health.

“That he lived up to the ripe age of 100 years was though by the grace of God, but also a reflection of how he compartmentalised his daily activities; not missing out on observing his daily siesta, minding what he eats and listening to his body language, while prioritising his health,” he said.

He congratulated Fasoranti’s biological children on inheriting what he described as their father’s good name, saying the many people the late elder statesman touched during his lifetime would be willing to support them.

Ikubese prayed that God would grant the deceased’s immediate family, Aiyedatiwa and the people of Ondo State the strength to bear the loss.

“It is my prayer that the Lord will grant his immediate family, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the good people of Ondo State, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.