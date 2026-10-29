ICPC arraigns PFIPC’s Adeyemi afresh on 22 counts

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday arraigned Adeniyi Adeyemi afresh on 22 counts of alleged forgery, impersonation and related offences before an FCT High Court in Abuja over his purported role as director-general of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Adeyemi pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

The fresh arraignment followed the striking out of an earlier eight-count charge against him by a Federal High Court in Abuja on October 12, after the Federal Government sought to terminate the proceedings following a review by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Rotimi Oyedepo, Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, had told the court that the review established that the alleged offences fell within the jurisdiction of the FCT High Court rather than the Federal High Court, where the police initially filed the charge.

The prosecution subsequently filed the fresh charge before the FCT High Court.

Forgery, impersonation allegations

In the new charge, the ICPC accused Adeyemi of forging a letter dated March 8, 2024, purportedly signed by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, appointing him director-general of the PFIPC.

The commission alleged that Adeyemi used forged documents to present the purported council as a legitimate government institution and gain access to government facilities and official processes.

Other counts accuse him of forging an executive order purportedly establishing the council and a legislative instrument bearing the titles of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and PFIPC.

The ICPC also alleged that he forged a document addressed to the Accountant-General of the Federation seeking approval for the purported agency to operate within the government’s financial reporting structure.

Another allegation concerns documents purportedly submitted to the National Information Technology Development Agency to obtain a domain name for the council.

The commission further accused Adeyemi of using forged documents presented to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy to seek more than N27 billion for the establishment of the purported agency and N3.8 billion for personnel costs.

In separate counts, the ICPC alleged that Adeyemi gave N210,000 to Aminu Abdullahi, an assistant chief technical officer in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to facilitate the allocation of office space without official authorisation.

He was also accused of giving N300,000 to Ogaba Harry, an officer in the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the President, to facilitate the release of a Prado sport utility vehicle and a Land Cruiser.

The commission further alleged that Adeyemi obtained N20 million from Oyekunle Gbenga, managing director of Divine Dopacy Nigeria Limited, under the pretence of a project facilitation loan for a purported N2.8 billion contract to furnish and renovate the official residence of the PFIPC director-general.

The alleged offences reportedly occurred between 2024 and 2026 and are punishable under relevant provisions of the Penal Code, the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, and the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

Adeyemi has denied the allegations. He has separately alleged that Gbajabiamila collected N400 million through a proxy in connection with the appointment letter. The allegation against Gbajabiamila remains a claim by Adeyemi and is not established by the charges outlined in court.

Court orders written bail application

After Adeyemi entered his plea, ICPC counsel, Fatima Bardi, asked the court to fix a date for the commencement of trial.

Defence counsel, Ibrahim Angulu, made an oral application for bail, but the presiding judge, Halilu Yusuf, directed him to file a formal written application.

Angulu agreed but urged the court to schedule an early hearing, citing his client’s prolonged detention and health concerns.

He told the court that Adeyemi had spent 155 days in detention and had a medical report from the police clinic where he received treatment. The judge adjourned the case until November 9 for trial and possible hearing of the bail application.