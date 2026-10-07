I haven’t read Ronaldo’s statement; was watching U-21 game – Portugal coach

Photo collage of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo and national football team head coach Jorge Jesus

Portugal manager, Jorge Jesus, has said he had not read Cristiano Ronaldo’s lengthy statement detailing their recent dispute, explaining that he was watching the country’s Under-21 team instead.

Jesus made the comment on Tuesday night, hours after Ronaldo, 41, published a detailed account of the events that led to his departure from Portugal’s national-team camp last week.

“I didn’t read Cristiano’s statement, I was watching Portugal U21 game,” Jesus told reporters, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“I will now have time to read it.”

Ronaldo, in his statement, accused Jesus of breaking his word on two occasions.

The Al Nassr forward claimed the coach had promised him about 30 minutes of playing time against Norway in the UEFA Nations League but left him on the bench despite an extended warm-up.

He also accused Jesus of failing to make agreed public clarifications during a subsequent press conference.

Ronaldo said he and Jesus had previously discussed a plan to manage his playing time during the international window.

According to the Portugal captain, a later private meeting involving federation officials produced several points that Jesus was expected to address publicly, but he claimed the coach’s subsequent comments did not reflect the agreement.

Ronaldo apologised to his teammates and supporters for the manner of his departure, acknowledged that he could face disciplinary action and left open the possibility of returning to the national team.

“I owe an apology to my national team teammates for having left the camp,” wrote Ronaldo.

“Despite the absolute breakdown of trust in the head coach’s word… I shouldn’t have done it. The responsibility is mine alone.”

Ronaldo also apologised to Portugal supporters, but insisted he had been responding to the veteran coach’s “broken word”.

“I apologise to the Portuguese people once again, but a broken word has, for me, a defining impact,” said Ronaldo.

“I felt that, from that moment on, my presence would only harm the group, and I did what I always said I would do if I didn’t feel useful: I picked up my bags and left.”

Jesus, who took charge of Portugal after the 2026 World Cup, previously worked with Ronaldo at Al Nassr.