HURIWA tackles Oyedele over Tinubu’s re-election prospects

Taiwo Oyedele

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticised the Minister of State for Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, over comments on President Bola Tinubu’s re-election prospects, urging the Federal Government to prioritise economic relief for Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on Sunday, the association’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, said the government should focus on addressing rising living costs, high petrol prices, declining purchasing power and widespread economic hardship rather than discussing the President’s chances of securing a second term.

HURIWA faulted what it described as Oyedele’s preoccupation with Tinubu’s electoral prospects, arguing that Nigerians needed concrete explanations of how the administration intended to ease financial pressures on households and stimulate economic activity.

The association also questioned suggestions that international investors and financial markets were anticipating Tinubu’s victory in 2027, maintaining that the election outcome would ultimately be determined by Nigerian voters.

It said investor sentiment and economic projections should not be treated as substitutes for measurable improvements in citizens’ living conditions.

The group challenged the minister to explain the government’s plans to improve workers’ purchasing power, create jobs, strengthen productive sectors and make essential goods and services more affordable.

HURIWA also raised concerns about the country’s borrowing profile, arguing that increased government revenue should be accompanied by greater transparency in public spending, stronger fiscal discipline and closer scrutiny of loan commitments.

Citing concerns raised by economic commentator Dele Oye in a report published by The Guardian on May 25, 2026, the association called on the government to provide details of its borrowing decisions, including the purposes of loans, the projects they finance and the benefits they deliver.

It warned that borrowing without measurable improvements in public welfare could leave future generations with a heavy financial burden.

On the removal of the petrol subsidy, HURIWA challenged the argument that subsidies were inherently incompatible with economic development, saying carefully designed public interventions could help protect vulnerable households from economic shocks.

The association argued that corruption, waste and weak oversight should be addressed in the design and implementation of subsidy programmes, rather than dismissing public support measures outright.

It maintained that the removal of the petrol subsidy, without adequate safeguards for low-income households, had compounded economic hardship as transportation and food costs continued to put pressure on household incomes.

HURIWA also cited a report published by TheCable on October 16, 2026, quoting Professor Pat Utomi as criticising the government’s handling of petrol prices and wages.

Utomi was quoted as saying: “But does the President care? How does he even sleep at night, knowing that millions of Nigerians are struggling to survive in a country blessed with abundant natural resources?”

The association said the remarks reflected public frustration over the contrast between Nigeria’s natural resource wealth and the economic difficulties confronting many citizens.

It argued that public support for economic reforms would be difficult to sustain if Nigerians continued to bear their costs without experiencing corresponding improvements in their living conditions.

The group urged the Federal Government to prioritise measures to reduce living costs, expand employment opportunities, strengthen purchasing power, tackle corruption and ensure that public revenue translated into tangible benefits for citizens.

It also called for transparent fiscal management and targeted relief measures to protect vulnerable households while preventing the misuse of public funds.

HURIWA maintained that the performance of the administration’s economic policies should be assessed by their impact on citizens’ welfare rather than investors’ expectations about Tinubu’s re-election prospects.

The association urged the government to demonstrate greater sensitivity to the economic difficulties facing Nigerians and show how its policies would improve access to basic necessities.