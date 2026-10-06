How frictionless payments are helping Nigeria’s SMEs grow

By Mastercard

Ask a Nigerian small business owner what’s standing between them and a sale, and the answer is rarely demand. It is the moment between a customer deciding to buy and the money actually arriving. Getting paid is not the end of the customer journey. It is the point at which that journey most often breaks, and where a one-time transaction becomes a lasting customer relationship.

Nigeria’s small and medium-sized enterprises know this. Mastercard’s 2026 SME Confidence Index found that Nigerian SMEs surveyed unanimously consider digital and online payments vital to their growth. Two-thirds (67%) already accept mobile payments, 45% accept cards and 42% accept online payments, while 57% sell through both physical and online channels.

They are operating in a market that has already made the shift. NIBSS Instant Payment processed nearly N11 billion transactions in 2024, up from approximately N5 billion in 2022, showing how deeply digital money movement has become embedded in everyday life and commerce. Nigeria’s ecommerce market is expanding alongside it, from around $9.5 billion in 2025 to a projected $18.7 billion by 2030, according to Modor Intelligence.

When payment becomes part of the customer experience

For Nigerian SMEs, commerce increasingly happens across multiple channels. A customer may discover a business through Instagram or TikTok, place an order through WhatsApp, visit a physical store or complete a purchase through an online marketplace. They expect to be able to pay easily, safely and through the method that works best for them.

This is where frictionless acceptance proves its value, helping businesses meet customers where they are. It removes unnecessary steps between customer interest and payment, while giving merchants the flexibility to accept payments in-store, online and on mobile.

But the availability of the technology is not enough. The technology must serve small businesses in the ways they actually operate – across social commerce, mobile, physical retail and delivery. And it must be cheap enough that accepting a digital payment is not a decision the merchant has to weigh.

Cost of acceptance, not appetite, is still the reason many Nigerian merchants hesitate.

Mastercard is also expanding hardware-light acceptance in Nigeria. Its QR-on-Card solutions with UBA and WEMA lets merchants and service providers to accept digital payments through a smartphone rather than a dedicated terminal hardware, reaching 1.8 million SMEs and gig workers in 2025. The fastest route to acceptance is often the phone already in the merchant’s pocket.

From getting paid to growing the business

A digital payment does more than move money. It creates a reliable record of business activity – what sold, when and at what margin – making it easier for SMEs to reconcile sales, understand cash flow and manage revenue. Eventually, this record creates a credit file, opening pathways to working capital, supply-chain finance, insurance and business-management tools. Business owners do not experience payments, financing and operations as separate needs. Stock, customer payments, suppliers and cash flow become part of one operating cycle.

Mastercard’s collaboration with Boost, launched in 2024 across six African markets, is built on that logic. It combines digital payment wallets with embedded supply-chain finance for distributors, wholesalers and retailers. For an informal trader, a trusted record of transactions makes business activity more visible, and visibility is what financial-service providers price against.

The potential is significant. Mastercard’s SME Confidence Index found that 69% of Nigerian SMEs surveyed are seeking credit to support expansion, 73% plan to accept digital payments across multiple channels, and 63% are still putting business spending on personal cards, a gap that says more about the state of SME finance than any funding statistic. The progression is straightforward: digital acceptance creates transaction records, records strengthen financial profiles, and stronger profiles unlock finance.

Making digital payments work for Nigerian businesses

Nigeria’s opportunity is not simply to digitize more payments. It is to make payment infrastructure more useful to the businesses that depend on it: acceptance that is secure, affordable and easy to use. Across cards, transfers, mobile and QR, for merchants selling in-store and online, at home and across borders.

Security is central to this, and Nigerian SMEs know it: 60% of Nigerian SMEs consider stronger physical and digital security a critical enabler of business success, our 2026 SME Confidence Index reveals.

A failed payment or a fraud incident does more than disrupt a single sale. It dents cash flow, costs a customer and makes a merchant think twice about investing in digital tools. Authentication, fraud prevention and transaction reliability are not back-office concerns. For a small business, they are the foundations of growth.

This is part of why Mastercard’s collaboration with TeamApt, a subsidiary of Moniepoint, matters. It allows TeamApt to operate directly on Mastercard’s global network as a non-bank aquirer, bringing licensed entities onto its platform to accept and process payments. In practice, it widens who can bring a Nigerian merchant onto a global network and shortens the distance between an informal business and secure acceptance, at home and abroad.

The next frontier: turning payment access into business growth

For Nigeria’s SMEs, the next stage of digitization should focus on what payment enables, not simply whether a business accepts it. The strongest payment ecosystems fit the ways businesses already operate, from a storefront, through social media, on WhatsApp, in an online marketplace or to customers beyond Nigeria. And they connect payment acceptance to tools businesses need to reconcile sales, manage cash flow, purchase inventory and access finance.

The customer, the payment, the business operation and the financial system are not separate experiences for a business owner. They are part of one commercial journey. The real measure of frictionless payments, therefore, should not simply be how quickly a customer reaches checkout. It should be what becomes possible for the business after the payment goes through.

That is where the next opportunity lies: turning digital-payment adoption into a foundation for stronger, more connected and more resilient businesses.