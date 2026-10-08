Hisbah arrests 6 women in alleged anti-prostitution operation in Yobe

By Maryam Abdul-Aziz Usman, Damaturu

The Yobe State Hisbah Commission has arrested six women suspected of engaging in sex work during an operation in Gadaka, Fika Local Government Area of the state.

The women were arrested in the Abuja area of Gadaka town during a weekend operation conducted by operatives of the commission’s Fika Local Government Area command.

The operation also targeted locations suspected of selling and processing alcoholic drinks, according to the commission.

Head of Administration of the commission in Fika LGA, Malam Musa Abari Talba, who confirmed the arrests, said the operation was part of efforts to check activities considered contrary to the religious and moral values of the community.

Talba said the operatives also embarked on awareness campaigns during the exercise, warning residents against activities they described as harmful to the peace and moral conduct of the society.

He said: “The operation was carried out by our men at the weekend in the Abuja area of Gadaka. Six women suspected of engaging in sex work were arrested.”

According to him, the operatives also visited locations suspected of selling and processing alcoholic drinks, where residents were cautioned against activities prohibited by law.

He added that the commission used the opportunity to preach to residents and encourage them to comply with the law and shun practices considered detrimental to the community.

Talba said the exercise was not limited to arrests, stressing that the commission’s broader objective was to promote peace, discipline and good moral conduct among residents.

He further disclosed that similar operations would continue across the local government as part of efforts to ensure compliance with the law and promote peaceful and orderly communities.