Heirs Energy acquires additional six million shares of Seplat Energy

Tony Elumelu

By Peter Egwuatu

Heirs Holdings, has acquired an additional six million shares in Seplat Energy Plc valued at £53.2 million.

According to a statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) the shares were bought by Heirs Energies Limited, a company controlled by Tony Elumelu.

The statement signed by Edith Onwuchekwa, Director, Legal/Company Secretary, of Seplat stated:” The company purchased shares at £8.87 each in a transaction conducted in London on September 30, 2026.

“Following the transaction, Heirs Energies’ direct holding in Seplat increased to 27,943,867 shares.

“Heirs Energies and Heirs Holdings Limited, both controlled by Elumelu, now jointly hold 126.4 million shares in Seplat, representing a 21.07 percent voting interest based on the company’s 599,944,561 issued shares.’

Heirs Energies and Heirs Holdings had acquired 120.4 million shares from Maurel & Prom in December 2025.

The latest purchase also comes ahead of Elumelu’s planned appointment as chairman of Seplat.

It will be recalled that in June, 2026, Seplat announced that its current chairman, Udoma Udo Udoma, would retire on December 31, 2026, with Elumelu elected to succeed him from January 1, 2027.

Elumelu joined Seplat’s board as a non-executive director in January 2026.

The company, in the statement, also said “ Further details of the transaction are set out in the attached Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. This notification is made in accordance with Rule 17.15(c) Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers’ Shares, Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (Issuers’ Rule) and Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulations.”