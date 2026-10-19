Gregory University founder, Prof. Ibe, dies at 63

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The Founder and Proprietor of Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, Professor Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe, is dead.

Ibe, who was the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Abia State in the 2023 election, died on Sunday at the age of 63 after a prolonged illness, according to his family.

His death was announced on Monday in a statement issued by the royal family of HRH Eze Cyril Ibe, Okwelube I of Amaokwe Achara Autonomous Community.

The late professor was described as a distinguished academic, administrator, philanthropist, entrepreneur and educationist who dedicated his life to expanding access to education, uplifting the less privileged and serving humanity.

“Through Gregory University Uturu, Skill ‘G’ Ltd., Innov8 Hub and other initiatives, he touched thousands of lives, leaving an enduring legacy in education and community development,” the statement said.

Ibe is survived by six children and seven grandchildren.

The family expressed gratitude for the prayers and messages of sympathy received since his death, while appealing for continued prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul and strength for the bereaved.

It said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course and urged the public to respect its privacy during the mourning period.

The late professor of Entrepreneurial Studies had advocated a power shift to Abia North in the 2023 governorship election, citing the Abia Charter of Equity.

He reportedly began experiencing health challenges as political activities ahead of the 2023 polls gathered momentum. Since the election, he had rarely appeared in public as he battled the illness.

He, however, attended his mother’s burial earlier this year.

Ibe, a prominent Igbo entrepreneur and investor, was also known for his philanthropy, particularly his support for undergraduates on scholarship at Gregory University.

He will be remembered for his contributions to education, entrepreneurship and community development.