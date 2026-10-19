Governors mourn Uduaghan, honour his public service

Uduaghan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), comprising the 36 state governors, has mourned former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, who died at the age of 71, days before his 72nd birthday.

The governors said Uduaghan’s tenure from 2007 to 2015 formed a significant chapter in Delta State’s governance history and contributed to efforts to address the needs and aspirations of its people.

In a condolence statement issued on Monday and signed by the NGF Director of Media and Strategic Communications, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the forum’s chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, expressed deep sorrow over Uduaghan’s death.

The statement read, “The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), H.E. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, who reportedly died at the age of 71 following a brief illness.

“Dr Uduaghan served as Governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015, a period during which he was involved in advancing the state’s development priorities and public administration. His years in office formed a significant chapter in Delta State’s governance history and contributed to the ongoing efforts to address the needs and aspirations of its people.”

The forum acknowledged Uduaghan’s years of public service and the responsibilities he undertook in leading Delta State, describing his death as a moment of grief for his family, associates and the wider community.

It extended condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as others mourning his passing, and expressed solidarity with the people of Delta State during the period of mourning.

“The Forum honours his memory and recognises his place in the history of governance in Delta State. We wish all who are grieving the strength and fortitude to navigate this period of mourning,” the statement added.