Governors mourn NAF air crash victims

By Henry Umoru

The 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, have expressed deep sorrow over the Monday tragic crash of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft in the Igbokoda area of Ilaje Local Government Area, Ondo State, which resulted in the loss of gallant military personnel and other passengers on board.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Director, Media and Strategic Communications, NGF, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the governors, while commending the ultimate sacrifice of the military personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, assured that their bravery and dedication to national security will always be remembered.

The governors prayed for comfort and fortitude for the bereaved families and the nation as they navigate this painful loss.

The statement read, “The Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) H.E AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, has expressed profound sadness over the tragic crash of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft in the Igbokoda area of Ilaje Local Government Area, Ondo State, which resulted in the loss of gallant military personnel and other passengers on board.

“On behalf of the 36 State Governors and the citizens of Nigeria, the NGF extends its deepest condolences to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the fallen officers and personnel.

“The Forum also conveys its heartfelt sympathies to the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force and the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria during this period of national mourning.

“The NGF commends the ultimate sacrifice of the military personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, noting that their bravery and dedication to national security will always be remembered. The Forum prays for comfort and fortitude for the bereaved families and the nation as they navigate this painful loss.”