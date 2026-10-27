Global initiative support group to inaugurate canvassers, friday in Ughelli

The new Delta state. APC Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, being congratulated by the governor, HE. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori, after his emergence at the Congress, yesterday.

A formidable political support group, the Global Initiative Support Group for Sheriff 2027, will inaugurate Coordinators and Canvassers across the 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State, on Friday, October 30, at Oharisi Primary School, Ughelli, Delta State.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for 10am, will be performed by the Delta State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Solomon Arenyeka.

Convener of the group, Sir Festus Ahon, its Chairman, Chief Josiah Ntekume, and Secretary, Barr. Abednego Dikame disclosed in a statement issued in Asaba, Monday.

The inauguration is expected to formally empower the Coordinators and Canvassers of the group to go into the streets across the state, including rural and riverine communities, to Canvass votes for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and all APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

The choice of Ughelli as the venue places the event within the political landscape of Delta State, where political groups and grassroots mobilisation remain important features of party activities.

The presence of Arenyeka, who is expected to inaugurate the group, is also expected to lend political significance to the occasion as members of the group formally begin their activities.

The organisers urged members and supporters to take note of the venue and time of the ceremony, expressing their readiness to massively woo voters for candidates of the APC.