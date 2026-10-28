*Garth Wadsworth Dooley: Farewell to an Astute Businessman, Father and Mentor*

With deep sorrow, we pay tribute to our beloved Garth Wadsworth Dooley, who passed on to glory on October 9, 2026. An astute businessman, a loving father, and a mentor, he lived a life of purpose, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy worthy of remembrance.

His contributions to his family, business associates, and those he mentored will remain a lasting part of his story.

As in-laws, the husband to Remilekun and a father to the children, we remember him with gratitude for the role he played in the lives of those around him. His wisdom, guidance, and dedication to his family and pursuits were qualities that distinguished him. Though his passing leaves a void, we take comfort in the knowledge that his life made a meaningful difference and that his legacy will endure through the people he loved and inspired.

We pray that Almighty God, in His mercy, will grant his soul eternal rest and comfort the family he has left behind. May those who mourn find strength in their cherished memories of him and peace in the days ahead. Farewell, Garth Wadsworth Dooley. May you rest peacefully in the bosom of your Creator.

*BURIAL ARRANGEMENT*

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27, 20206

TIME: 11AM, UNITED KINGDOM

*COLORS:*

WHITE, PURPLE, LILAC

*Signed:*

Babatunde Ajayi

(The in-laws)

On behalf of the Daniel Mese Ajayi family.