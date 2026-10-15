Four feared dead, many injured as fuel tanker explodes in Edo

FILE IMAGE to illustrate incident

By Ozioruva Aliu, Beni City

Tragedy struck in Oluku, Ovia Noth East local government area around the Benin-Lagos Highway on Thursday as a tanker laden with petrol exploded in the afternoon, consuming four people, including military personnel, while several persons suffered various degrees of injuries and burns.

Several vehicles were burnt in the fire incident, while a market in the area belonging to a popular businessman, Chief Osamede Adun, popularly called Bob Izua, also got burnt.

The tanker was said to have fallen on the road, and people were scooping fuel.

Witnesses said the tanker fell at about 7:30am, and residents rushed to scoop fuel into their houses.

The witness, who owns a shop opposite the scene of the incident, said efforts by security agencies to stop residents from scooping fuel failed.

“It was as they were scooping fuel that the fire started. It spread to the Bob Izua market along the road.

“Many cars were affected in the incident because the fire spread quickly. We have counted four persons that died. One soldier is among the dead.”

Ten burnt persons were reportedly rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital after suffering severe burns.

A victim who did not want his name mentioned said, “I was also among those who were scooping the fuel. I escaped with whiskers. It was a soldier who called me and drew my attention to the fact that it was sunny and way the people rushed to scoop the fuel might ignite fire.

“As I looked back after he spoke to me, the tanker busted into flames as people around the area ran for dear lives. I thank the soldier; if not, I would have been burnt by now.

“Two men from the northern part who were directly under the tanker were burnt, while stores that were built on the drainage were burnt. The store was also burnt down, as we are yet to know the number of people that died. However, 10 people were rushed to the emergency unit of the UBTH.

The UBTH, the management swiftly mobilised emergency services, treating those that were brought to the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, took charge of the emergency effort, leading the response team across the accident, emergency, and burns units to stabilise severe casualties and minimise fatalities.