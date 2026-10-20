FIFA U17 WWC: Flamingos beat Puerto Rico 2-0 to boost hopes

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, boosted their chances at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco after securing a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico in their Group B encounter in Rabat on Tuesday.

The Flamingos, who won bronze at the 2022 edition of the competition, took the lead in the 25th minute through striker Oluwakemi Adegbuyi, who converted a pass from Queen Joseph.

Nigeria started brightly, applying pressure on Puerto Rico’s defence and creating opportunities through quick passing and forward movement.

Adegbuyi’s goal rewarded the team’s early efforts and gave Nigeria greater control of the game as the first half progressed.

The Nigerian side continued to search for a second goal after the break, with Queen Joseph, Tosin Rafiu and Favour Nkwocha among those who threatened the Puerto Rican defence.

Puerto Rico attempted to respond with tactical changes, but Nigeria coach Hakeem Busari also made substitutions to strengthen his team’s attacking options.

Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku were introduced in the 67th minute as the Flamingos maintained their push for another goal.

Their efforts paid off in the 90th minute when substitute Precious Oscar headed home a cross from Kemi Adegbuyi to double Nigeria’s lead and secure the victory.

The Flamingos held on through six minutes of added time to claim all three points and strengthen their position in Group B.

In the other group fixture, North Korea defeated Poland 6-1, setting up an important encounter with Nigeria on Friday.

The result against Puerto Rico gives the Flamingos a boost ahead of the meeting with North Korea, which could prove crucial to their progress in the tournament.