FG seeks stronger economic, defence ties with Türkiye

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to strengthening economic and defence cooperation with Türkiye, identifying manufacturing, construction, textiles and solid minerals as key areas for expanding bilateral partnerships.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated the Turkish government and people on the country’s 103rd National Day.

The ministry said Nigeria would sustain high-level engagements with Türkiye to consolidate existing partnerships, explore new areas of cooperation and promote mutually beneficial economic opportunities.

It noted that bilateral relations had been reinforced by President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Ankara in January 2026, during which nine agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed.

The agreements cover trade and investment, education, diaspora policy, military cooperation, media and communication, diplomatic training and other areas of mutual interest.

According to the statement, the government also welcomed progress in defence cooperation, particularly in local capacity building, technology transfer and institutional collaboration between the armed forces of both countries.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, at a reception in Abuja on Thursday, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

The ambassador recalled that Türkiye established its consulate general in Lagos in April 1959, before the two countries elevated their relations to ambassadorial level on November 9, 1960, barely a month after Nigeria’s independence.

He said Türkiye’s foreign relations were guided by the principle of “peace at home, peace in the world”, introduced by the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The reception featured a video message by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who marked the anniversary by highlighting progress in defence, energy, transportation and diplomacy over the past 24 years.