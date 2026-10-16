Father escapes jail after 3-yr-old son falls to death in Cyprus hotel

A Cyprus court on Friday ordered a British father to pay a fine but spared him prison after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of his three-year-old son, who fell from a hotel window.

Joshua Foster’s parents and other relatives were in court for the sentencing, with some weeping and embracing him after the decision was announced, according to Cypriot state media.

The incident occurred in the holiday town of Paphos in July on the family’s first day on vacation.

The court heard that Foster and other family members had spent time around the hotel pool before returning to their rooms to prepare for dinner.

He then left the room with his son and the child’s grandfather.

While they waited for the lift, he placed the child on a windowsill so that he could see a nearby water park, not realising that the window was open.

The boy fell approximately 10 metres (33 feet) from the fourth floor.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, the child was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

In its decision, the Paphos District Court described the incident as a “momentary error” rather than a deliberate act.

Foster’s lawyer had asked the court to consider his guilty plea to the charge of causing death through a reckless, rash or dangerous act, as well as his clean criminal record and immeasurable personal loss.

Speaking to reporters after the decision, defender Alexandros Alexandrou said that the “court accepted this was a momentary mistake, not conscious negligence”, arguing the case never should have gone to court.

“This was an unfortunate incident. Any sentence cannot bring justice,” he added.

The court imposed a 3,000 euro ($3,370) fine rather than a prison sentence. The offence carried a maximum term of four years.

The 37-year-old had been allowed to return to the UK during the proceedings to attend his son’s funeral.

The BBC reported that he was from Essex, near London.

Vanguard News