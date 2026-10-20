Fasoranti’s death closes glorious chapter in Nigeria’s history — Ondo ANA

Pa Fasoranti

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Chapter of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) has described the death of Pa Reuben Fasoranti at 100 as the closing of a glorious chapter in Nigeria’s history, saying his legacy transcends politics, ethnicity and generations.

The Vice Chairman of the association in the state, Bisi Ajiboye, said this in a tribute to the late Afenifere leader, noting that his contributions to education, democratic values and principled leadership would continue to inspire generations.

Ajiboye said Fasoranti was more than a teacher, politician, author, educationist, mentor and elder statesman, describing him as a symbol of integrity whose life demonstrated that true greatness lay in the positive impact an individual made on society.

“Though his earthly journey has ended, his legacy of wisdom, courage, patriotism, education and principled leadership will continue to inspire generations yet unborn,” he said.

According to him, Fasoranti’s commitment to education reflected his understanding of the transformative power of knowledge, while his political engagements demonstrated his determination to stand by his convictions and the ideals he believed would advance society.

Ajiboye added that the late elder statesman’s counsel carried the weight of experience and the wisdom of someone who had witnessed different phases of Nigeria’s history.

Recalling his personal encounter with Fasoranti, the ANA vice chairman said he would forever cherish the opportunity to meet the late leader through the intervention of Basorun Seinde Arogbofa.

He said the meeting left an indelible impression on him, as Fasoranti offered words of encouragement, advice and prayers.

“His words of encouragement strengthened my spirit, while his advice reminded me of the importance of humility, perseverance and commitment to worthy causes,” Ajiboye said.

He described Fasoranti’s prayer at the end of their meeting as a treasured moment of connection with a man whose life embodied experience, service and sacrifice.

Ajiboye said the encounter remained an important part of his personal history and that he was grateful for the privilege of receiving the late elder statesman’s fatherly blessings.

While acknowledging the pain caused by Fasoranti’s death, he said the values the deceased represented would continue to guide those committed to building a better Nigeria.

“At 100, Pa Fasoranti has completed a remarkable chapter of life. He leaves behind a legacy that transcends political affiliations, ethnic boundaries and generations,” he said.

Ajiboye added that Fasoranti’s life offered enduring lessons on leadership, knowledge and integrity.

“His life teaches us that leadership is service, knowledge is a responsibility, and integrity is a priceless inheritance,” he said.

He said the late elder statesman deserved to be remembered not only for attaining the age of 100 but also for his decades of impact, sacrifice and service to humanity.

Ajiboye prayed for the repose of Fasoranti’s soul, expressing hope that his exemplary life would continue to illuminate the path of generations to come.