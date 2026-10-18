Falana warns Ekiti youth against internet fraud

— Urges governments to tackle illiteracy, unemployment, insecurity

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has warned youths in Ekiti State against internet fraud, urging them to use technology productively while calling on the Federal and state governments to intensify efforts to tackle illiteracy, unemployment and insecurity.

Falana spoke at the third edition of Afe Babalola Day, held at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), where he said Nigeria’s development challenges required urgent and sustained government intervention rather than an overconcentration on political campaigns.

At the event, themed “A Celebration of Life, Legacy, Service and Impact” in honour of Aare Afe Babalola, Falana urged young Nigerians to draw inspiration from the legal icon’s life, saying determination, education and the productive use of available opportunities could help them overcome personal and societal limitations.

He, however, stressed that individual efforts could not replace the government’s primary responsibility to provide education, infrastructure and an enabling environment for citizens to thrive.

Falana expressed concern over the state of basic education in Nigeria, particularly the reported failure of some state governments to access or utilise funds provided through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

He said the situation was troubling given the continued prevalence of child and adult illiteracy, despite the adoption of the Child Rights Act across the states and its provisions on children’s access to basic education.

The lawyer urged governments to demonstrate greater commitment to education by ensuring that available funds were effectively deployed to improve school enrolment, learning conditions and educational outcomes.

Babalola’s life an inspiration, says Falana

Falana described Babalola’s achievements as exceptional, citing his rise from a modest formal educational background to becoming one of Nigeria’s most distinguished lawyers as an example of determination, self-development and commitment to excellence.

According to him, Babalola pursued further studies through correspondence education, obtained university degrees and qualified to practise law in both England and Nigeria before attaining the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

He said: “I am here to honour Aare Afe Babalola and all other Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in one way or another. Aare Afe Babalola’s achievements are exceptional and rare.

“In terms of formal education, the highest level he attained in conventional schooling was Standard Six. However, through correspondence studies, he acquired a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree and an LLB degree before becoming a lawyer. He was called to both the English Bar and the Nigerian Bar and eventually reached the pinnacle of his legal career as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“He has also produced many Senior Advocates of Nigeria, including two of his own children. His life and achievements therefore serve as an inspiration and a model for young people to emulate.”

Governments must tackle illiteracy, insecurity

Falana said educating Nigerians remained the primary responsibility of government, noting that the Child Rights Act made basic education free and compulsory from primary school to junior secondary school.

“Unfortunately, billions of naira released to state governments by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) remain unutilised, while about ₦65 billion has reportedly not been accessed by state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” he said.

The lawyer lamented that political campaigns appeared to be taking precedence over efforts to address underdevelopment, illiteracy and youth unemployment.

“The only thing going on in the country today appears to be political campaigns, while we are failing to address the problems of underdevelopment, child illiteracy, adult illiteracy and youth unemployment.

“We are also grappling with electricity shortages, food insecurity, physical insecurity and social insecurity,” he said.

Falana said his travels across the country had left him concerned about the level of development, adding that government had the primary responsibility to provide and maintain infrastructure, including roads and hospitals.

“Individuals such as Chief Afe Babalola can only contribute their own quota; the primary responsibility for addressing the problems of underdevelopment in our country rests with the government,” he said.

Falana cautions youths, parents against internet fraud

The human rights lawyer also used the occasion to warn young people and their parents against internet fraud, which he said was prevalent in Ekiti State.

“I have also taken advantage of this programme to warn young people, as well as their parents, against internet fraud, which is very prevalent here.

“Young people should take advantage of technology to develop new ideas and pursue productive ventures rather than engage in criminal activities,” he said.

Falana also criticised an organisation he identified as the “Iya Omo Ologo” Association in Ekiti State, questioning its reported role in promoting young people allegedly involved in criminal activities.

“I understand that there is an organisation called the ‘Iya Omo Ologo’ Association in Ekiti State. It is a shame that such an organisation exists. The members of that organisation must be identified and made to justify how they can come together to promote young people who have engaged in criminality,” he said.

He added, however, that government also had a responsibility to engage young people productively and provide opportunities for them to contribute meaningfully to society.

Babalola, Ewi call for service, integrity

In his remarks, Aare Afe Babalola expressed appreciation to the organisers for the honour, describing the recognition as an encouragement to continue contributing to the development of education and society.

The legal luminary thanked the organisers and other distinguished Nigerians who gathered to celebrate his life, legacy and contributions to national development.

He also urged young people to embrace hard work, integrity, discipline and commitment to excellence as essential ingredients for success and meaningful contributions to society.

Earlier, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, commended Babalola for his contributions to societal development and humanity, describing his impact as a lasting legacy worthy of celebration and emulation.