Ex-envoy faults Ortom’s use of words, remarks on Alia, governance in Benue

Tarzoor

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Namibia, Terhemen Tarzoor, has faulted former Governor Samuel Ortom over his reported remarks against Governor Hyacinth Alia and his administration urging political leaders to exercise restraint in their public engagements.

Tarzoor, who spoke with newsmen in Makurdi, described some of Chief Ortom’s comments during a recent television programme as inappropriate, arguing that political differences should not undermine the dignity of the office of the governor or the people of the state.

The former lawmaker, who is also the Benue State coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors for President Bola Tinubu 2027, said Ortom whom he described as an elder brother he respects, should be more measured in his public statements about the incumbent governor.

“My take is that the former governor should not call the number one citizen 419. He has no right to call him that,” Tarzoor said, reacting to Ortom’s alleged description of Alia as a “419” and a “fake Reverend Father.”

He also faulted Ortom’s reported comparison of the administration of Benue State to a Catholic parish, where priests allegedly collect offerings and spend the money without being questioned, Tarzoor, a Knight of St. John International, defended the Church’s financial management system, insisting that it operates established structures for accountability.

“As a Knight of St. John International, I want to disabuse his mind and the minds of people who listened to that programme that there is a high level of accountability in the Catholic Church,” he said.

“There is no Catholic priest that can just earn money and spend at ease in the Catholic Church,” he said, adding that political leaders should avoid statements that could be interpreted as questioning the integrity of religious institutions without sufficient knowledge of their operations.

Tarzoor also criticised what he described as an unfair comparison between Ortom’s eight-year administration and Alia’s government, which has been in office for just over three years. He argued that any meaningful assessment of their performances must take into account the period each administration has spent in office and the targets set for them.

“In comparative statistics, you talk about time-frame equality and goal equality before you can compare and contrast,” he said.

The former Speaker further expressed concern over Ortom’s reported reference to some Benue people as “shenanigans,” describing the expression as inappropriate.

“I see that as repugnant. If he has issues, he should apply the right language, apply decorum in the manner to address matters. That is the only legacy we can leave for our children, those yet unborn,” he said.

On the issue of former governors’ entitlements, Tarzoor said he was unaware of any law providing for the benefits Ortom reportedly claimed were denied him, including a house in Abuja or elsewhere in the country and sponsorship of medical check-ups.

“When I was Speaker, we never had such a law anywhere,” he said, while acknowledging that he could not speak definitively on whether such legislation had been enacted after he left office. “Any legitimate concerns over entitlements could be addressed through appropriate channels rather than public exchanges,” he said.

The former Ambassador maintained that the Alia administration was open to scrutiny, urging the media and members of the public to seek accurate information on government revenue and expenditure through established procedures, including the Freedom of Information framework.

“Governor Hyacinth Alia is open to all criticisms. The law is clear on freedom of information. You test it; the records will be there for you to see,” he said, urging political leaders to promote constructive engagement and accountability.