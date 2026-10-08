Eurocham, NIPC sign MOU to ease European investment in Nigeria

European Business Chamber Nigeria, Eurocham, has committed to protecting existing European investments and attracting new high-impact capital into Nigeria through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC.

The agreement was executed during Eurocham’s flagship CEO Session: Gala & Awards Night 2026, held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island.

The MOU establishes a collaborative framework designed to resolve regulatory bottlenecks, provide direct channels for advocacy, and create a more predictable business environment for European enterprises operating across key sectors in Nigeria.

Under the leadership of Executive Secretary/CEO, Aisha Rimi, the NIPC reaffirmed its commitment to working hand-in-hand with Eurocham to serve as a bridge between private investors and government authorities.

The partnership is expected to ensure that the concerns of European businesses are systematically addressed, further strengthening Nigeria’s position as a premier investment destination in Africa.

Speaking on the development, General Manager, Eurocham Nigeria, Chigozie Okwara, said: “This MOU is a clear, actionable signal to our membership and prospective international investors that their investments in Nigeria are valued and protected. Partnering with the NIPC, under the visionary leadership of Aisha Rimi, enables us to address operational challenges proactively and build an ecosystem where European capital can thrive securely.”

Key components of the partnership include joint policy advocacy initiatives, structured dispute-mitigation mechanisms, regular bilateral dialogues and tailored facilitation for European businesses seeking to expand or enter the Nigerian market.