Edo Voter Register: Utomi, others demand INEC explanation over alleged AI-generated images

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain and economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, has raised concerns over allegations that artificial intelligence (AI)-generated photographs appear in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) online voter register in parts of Edo State.

Utomi’s reaction followed posts by social media user Decosule, who called on INEC to explain the presence of what he described as AI-generated images in voter records displayed on the commission’s website.

Decosule shared screenshots purportedly taken from the online voter register for polling units in Ward 11, Etsako West Local Government Area, and Udomi in Esan Central Local Government Area, questioning the authenticity of some photographs.

He asked the electoral commission to clarify how the images were included in the register, who conducted the voter registration or image-capturing process, and whether the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) associated with the entries had been collected.

In a post reacting to the issue, Utomi warned that questions surrounding the images could undermine public confidence in the country’s electoral process if not properly addressed.

“INEC cannot afford to be careless with the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process. The presence of AI-generated images in a register meant to support our democracy raises serious questions about verification, transparency and accountability. Our democracy is at stake here!” Utomi wrote.

Decosule had also claimed to have observed similar images in the register for Udomi in Esan Central, the local government area associated with Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The screenshots shared by Decosule showed voter entries under polling units identified as Iyoku–Utukwe Afashio Booth and Ikabigbo I–Ikabigbo Primary School in Etsako West, as well as Udomi Primary School in Esan Central.

Decosule urged INEC to provide an explanation, particularly regarding the origin of the photographs and the processes used to verify voter information.

However, the screenshots alone do not independently establish that the images were generated using AI or demonstrate whether any irregularities occurred during voter registration.

INEC is yet to provide an official response to clarify the authenticity of the photographs, how they came to appear on the online platform and whether the commission had identified any problems with the records.