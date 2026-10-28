Edo NDC alleges harassment, destruction of campaign materials

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that its candidates are being harassed and intimidated, while campaign materials belonging to the party are being destroyed by persons suspected to be supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party made the allegations at a press conference in Benin City on Tuesday, calling on security agencies to investigate the reported incidents and bring anyone found culpable to justice.

The state chairman of the NDC, David Olukoga, who addressed journalists alongside the party’s senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly candidates, said the alleged incidents would not deter the party from pursuing its political ambitions.

“We know that the ruling party wants to come back and retain power. We have challenges with our facilities and intimidation. However, offices do not vote, posters do not vote, banners do not vote, but by the grace of God, by January 2027, the people will decide,” Olukoga said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Edo NDC Campaign Council and the party’s candidate for Edo Central Senatorial District, John Yakubu, appealed to the APC leadership to caution its members.

Yakubu alleged that the party’s campaign materials, including banners and billboards, had been targeted for destruction across the state, while materials belonging to other parties, particularly the APC, were left untouched, even when displayed alongside those of the NDC.

He called for a “prompt, impartial investigation” into reported attacks, threats, arrests, property damage and gun violence, urging authorities to prosecute suspects where evidence warranted it.

Yakubu also called for an immediate assessment of reported threats against a person identified as Mr Maxwell and other affected citizens, as well as the provision of appropriate protective measures.

“Edo belongs to all its citizens. No party stands above the law,” he said.

The NDC urged its supporters to remain calm and peaceful, warning them against retaliation. It also called on security agencies to enforce the law impartially and without political bias.

Efforts to obtain the reaction of the APC were unsuccessful, as the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Prince Uwadiae Igbinigie, was said to be indisposed.