Ebola scare in Adamawa: NCDC confirms negative tests

…Two suspected cases test negative after two rounds of laboratory tests

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) last night said two suspected Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases in Adamawa State tested negative after two rounds of laboratory tests, assuring Nigerians that the confirmed case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) remains the only confirmed infection reported in the country.

The agency said the two individuals, who presented with symptoms suggestive of Ebola in Yola, were isolated as public health authorities commenced investigations and appropriate response measures.

In a press statement yesterday, the Director-General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, said the report was received by the Adamawa State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) in the early hours of October 30, 2026.

He said samples collected from the individuals were subjected to laboratory testing to establish the cause of their illness, adding that both tested negative for Ebola after two rounds of testing.

“Fortunately, the samples turned out negative for EBV after two rounds of testing,” Idris said.

He clarified that there was currently no laboratory-confirmed Ebola case in Adamawa, stressing that the index case previously confirmed in the FCT remained the only confirmed case in Nigeria.

“At this juncture, I wish to commend the efforts of the Adamawa State’s Commissioner for Health and his team for their proactive approach. NCDC will continue to provide appropriate technical support to the Adamawa State Government to strengthen their response operations,” he said.

The latest development comes amid heightened public health vigilance following the confirmation of a Bundibugyo Ebola case in Abuja involving a traveller who arrived in Nigeria from Uganda.

The emergence of the suspected cases in Adamawa had raised concerns about a possible spread of the disease, prompting the state and federal health authorities to activate investigation and precautionary measures.

However, the negative laboratory results have ruled out Ebola infection in the two individuals, based on the tests reported by the NCDC.

Idris urged Nigerians to remain calm and refrain from circulating unverified information or speculation about the situation.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm and avoid sharing unverified information or speculation about the situation. The public is encouraged to obtain information from official government and public health communication channels,” he said.

The NCDC director-general, however, emphasised the need for continued vigilance, noting that Ebola was a serious infectious disease requiring prompt identification, appropriate clinical management and effective infection prevention and control measures.

He advised anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, severe weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding, particularly after a relevant exposure, to seek immediate medical attention and disclose any relevant travel or contact history to healthcare workers.

“Individuals should avoid self-medication and follow the advice of healthcare professionals,” he said.

Idris said the NCDC, in collaboration with the Adamawa State Government and other relevant stakeholders, would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as verified information became available.

He added that Nigeria’s public health authorities remained committed to protecting the population through early detection, evidence-based public health action, transparent communication and a coordinated national response.