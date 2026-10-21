Ebola: Reps urge calm, compliance with health guidelines

By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Infectious Diseases has urged Nigerians to remain calm and comply with preventive health guidelines amid concerns over a possible Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) threat.

The committee also called on the Federal Government to strengthen disease surveillance, screening, contact tracing and emergency response measures to prevent a potential outbreak.

The committee’s chairman, Amobi Godwin Ogah, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja while leading members of the committee at a briefing with journalists.

Ogah stressed the importance of public vigilance, early detection and strict adherence to official health advisories, warning that delays in identifying suspected cases and tracing contacts could increase the risk of transmission.

The appeal followed reports of a confirmed Ebola case involving a woman who reportedly arrived in Abuja from Uganda on October 20, 2026, with health authorities said to be tracing 44 contacts for isolation and further testing.

The lawmakers urged Nigerians to rely on verified information from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), rather than unverified reports capable of triggering unnecessary panic.

They also called on federal and state health agencies to intensify surveillance, strengthen screening at points of entry, expand laboratory testing, and ensure effective contact tracing and emergency response.

The committee identified public awareness, adequate infection prevention and control supplies, healthcare workers’ preparedness and sufficient funding as critical measures for containing any potential outbreak.

It urged the Federal Government to mobilise public and private health institutions to strengthen preparedness and response efforts, while calling for the immediate release of outstanding appropriated funds to relevant health agencies.

The lawmakers further asked the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the NCDC to assess the country’s preparedness and response capacity in line with current epidemiological evidence and public health guidance.

The committee pledged to engage relevant ministries, departments and agencies, as well as public health institutions, to obtain updates on the situation and report its findings to the House for possible legislative action.

It also underscored the need for collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other regional and international public health institutions to ensure that Nigeria’s response is guided by scientific evidence and international health regulations.

Ebola Virus Disease is a severe infectious disease that can be fatal. Prompt detection, appropriate medical care and coordinated public health interventions are essential to limiting its spread.

The lawmakers maintained that timely intervention by health authorities, alongside public cooperation and compliance with official guidelines, would be critical to protecting lives and safeguarding public health.