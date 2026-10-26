Ebola patient arrives in Switzerland, as Nigeria sustains surveillance

By Sola Ogundipe

Swiss authorities confirmed on Monday that Nigeria’s imported Ebola case and her spouse have arrived in Switzerland, where she is receiving treatment at Geneva University Hospitals while he remains in isolation at University Hospital Zurich.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammadu Ali Pate, disclosed the development in a statement on his X handle.

His words: “The Swiss authorities have confirmed that the patient and her spouse arrived safely in Switzerland today. She is receiving care at Geneva University Hospitals, while her spouse is in isolation at University Hospital Zurich.

“In our telephone conversation, Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider conveyed Switzerland’s appreciation for the care provided by Nigerian health professionals and the close cooperation between our authorities and the World Health Organisation that made the evacuation possible.

“I thank the clinical and public-health teams in Nigeria and Switzerland, the NCDC, @BAG_OFSP_UFSP , @EDI_DFI and @WHONigeria for their cooperation, and wish the patient continued recovery.

“Here in Nigeria, contact monitoring, investigation of alerts and other containment measures continue, with support from @AfricaCDC and @WHOAFRO . We will provide regular updates through @NCDCgov and @Fmohnigeria,” he stated.