Ebola in Nigeria: Let’s beat it again

Nigeria must rise to the challenge of containing the newly imported Ebola virus disease before it becomes another national health emergency. The confirmation of an imported case in Abuja on October 20, 2026, recalls the 2014 episode, when an infected Liberian-American, Patrick Sawyer, arrived in Lagos and threatened to unleash a devastating epidemic. Our valiant response then offers hope, but not grounds for complacency. Ebola is a severe viral disease that can cause fever, weakness, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in serious cases, bleeding and organ failure. It spreads principally through direct contact with the blood and other bodily fluids of infected, symptomatic people, corpses or contaminated materials. Its incubation period ranges from two to 21 days. Early symptoms can resemble malaria, making prompt recognition and diagnosis essential.

The present international outbreak is particularly concerning because it involves the Bundibugyo Virus, for which no licensed vaccine or specific approved treatment is established. Reports available in October put the cumulative toll across affected countries at approximately 9,668 confirmed cases and 4,649 deaths, predominantly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The newa Nigerian case must not be confused with evidence of widespread local transmission. In 2014, Nigeria recorded 20 cases, including one unconfirmed case, and eight deaths. Yet, through painstaking contact tracing, isolation, public education and coordinated action by health workers and authorities, transmission was stopped. The United States government publicly commended Nigeria’s effective response. That achievement demonstrated what competent institutions and disciplined citizens can accomplish under pressure.

The Federal Government has already approved N10 billion for preparedness and established a Presidential Task Force. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDCP) has activated response arrangements, while authorities are tracing exposed contacts, strengthening airport surveillance and reinforcing hospital infection-control procedures. These measures deserve support, but their effectiveness must be demonstrated through transparent reporting, prompt diagnosis and the prevention of secondary infections. Government must also close gaps exposed by any diagnostic delays.

Nigeria must urgently equip laboratories, protect healthcare workers with appropriate protective equipment, establish safe isolation and referral systems, and sustain contact monitoring for 21 days after each contact’s last exposure. State governments and private hospitals must remain vigilant. Coordination with the World Health Organisation and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is equally important, particularly because countermeasures for other Ebola species may not protect against Bundibugyo virus.

Citizens also have responsibilities. Practise hand hygiene, avoid contact with infected persons’ bodily fluids, report compatible symptoms after possible exposure, cooperate with health officials and reject rumours and stigmatisation. Anyone potentially exposed should seek prompt medical advice rather than self-medicate. Nigeria beat Ebola before; we can do so again. But victory will depend on science, accountability, public cooperation and decisive action. Let us contain this case and prevent another outbreak.