Ebola: 5 things to know about Bundibugyo Strain as Nigeria confirms first case

Nigeria has confirmed its first case of Ebola virus disease caused by the Bundibugyo strain, prompting renewed attention to the symptoms, transmission, treatment and prevention of the infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on October 20, 2026, that the patient was a woman with a recent travel history to Uganda. She was receiving medical care in isolation in Abuja, while 44 contacts had been identified and were being monitored.

Here are five things to know about the Bundibugyo Ebola strain.

1. Bundibugyo is a distinct Ebola virus species

Bundibugyo strain is one of the viruses known to cause Ebola virus disease in humans. It was first identified during an outbreak in Bundibugyo District, Uganda, in 2007.

It is different from the Zaire ebolavirus species, which has caused several major Ebola outbreaks. The distinction matters because vaccines and treatments developed for one species may not protect against or treat another.

2. Symptoms include fever, weakness and diarrhoea

Bundibugyo Ebola can cause symptoms that initially resemble those of other infections.

Common symptoms include:

Fever

Severe weakness and fatigue

Headache and muscle pain

Abdominal pain

Vomiting and diarrhoea

In severe cases, patients may experience bleeding and complications affecting vital organs. However, bleeding does not occur in every case.

Anyone experiencing compatible symptoms after possible exposure should seek prompt medical attention and tell healthcare workers about their travel history or contact with a suspected case.

Bundibugyo Ebola can spread through direct contact with the blood and other bodily fluids of an infected person who is ill. Transmission can also occur through contaminated objects and contact with infected animals.

The virus can enter the body through broken skin or the eyes, nose and mouth. Healthcare workers and family members caring for infected people may be at risk if appropriate infection-prevention measures are not followed.

The incubation period for Ebola generally ranges from two to 21 days, meaning symptoms may take up to three weeks to appear after infection.

4. There is no licensed vaccine or specifically approved treatment for the strain

According to the WHO, there are currently no licensed vaccines or specifically approved therapeutics for preventing or treating Bundibugyo virus disease.

This differs from Ebola disease caused by the Zaire ebolavirus species, for which licensed vaccines and treatments are available.

However, supportive medical care remains important. It may include intravenous fluids, correction of electrolyte imbalances, oxygen support, nutritional support and treatment of complications.

The WHO has identified candidate vaccines and treatments for evaluation in clinical trials, including the remdesivir antiviral and experimental monoclonal antibodies. These candidates should not be confused with established, specifically approved treatments for Bundibugyo Ebola.

5. Early detection and preventive measures are essential

Preventing further transmission depends on identifying suspected cases quickly, isolating infected patients, tracing their contacts and monitoring exposed people for symptoms.

Nigerians can reduce their risk by washing their hands regularly, avoiding contact with the blood and bodily fluids of suspected cases, and not handling sick or dead wild animals.

Anyone who becomes unwell after possible exposure should seek medical attention promptly and provide accurate information about recent travel and contact with infected people.

The NCDC and WHO remain key sources of official updates on the outbreak, case numbers and public health guidance.

Vanguard News