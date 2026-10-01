East-West Road: Oborevwori mobilises Julius Berger

Governor Oborevwori

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA — Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has mobilised Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to commence emergency remedial works on the collapsed section of the East-West Road at Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The section of the major highway collapsed on Tuesday following torrential rainfall, leaving motorists and commuters plying the busy corridor stranded and facing difficulties.

Oborevwori disclosed the intervention on Thursday while addressing residents at the Cenotaph, Asaba, during the state’s celebration of Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

The governor said: “Few days ago in Agbarho, you people witnessed a natural disaster that happened on the East-West Road. I’ve directed Julius Berger to go and see how to fix that road as soon as possible.”

The directive has since translated into action, as Julius Berger has mobilised to the affected section and commenced emergency restoration works.

The affected portion of the highway was washed out by heavy rains, disrupting the movement of vehicles and raising concerns among residents and road users over the safety and accessibility of the route.

The intervention is expected to facilitate the speedy restoration of the damaged section and ease the difficulties faced by motorists and commuters.

The East-West Road is a major transportation route linking communities and commercial centres across the Niger Delta, with its disruption affecting motorists and businesses that depend on the corridor.