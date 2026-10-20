Dry season beckons, fix deplorable Ugbolu-Illah-Ebu road, commuters tell govt 

Our Correspondent in Asaba , capital of Delta State captures the agony of commuters on the deplorable portions of Ugbolu-Illah-Ebu road in Oshimili North Local Government Area, urging the state and the Federal Government to use the dry season about to set in to fix the problem.

By Ochuko Akuopha

EACH time they embark on a journey along the Ugbolu-Illah-Ebu road, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, motorists and commuters brace themselves for another round of misery.

The single-lane federal highway links several agrarian communities along the corridor and serves as a major gateway from Delta State to Edo and Kogi states and the northern part of the country.

From Ebu community, the entry point into Delta State from neighbouring Edo State, through Illah, Ugbolu and other communities along the route, several sections of the highway have deteriorated considerably, steadily slipping from one stage of dilapidation to another.

The persistent rains have made the already battered road considerably worse with deepening potholes and slippery sections now forcing motorists to crawl cautiously, swerve repeatedly and, in some places, risk driving through flooded portions simply to keep moving.

Residents Groan

Speaking to NDV, an indigene of Illah, Mr. Andrew Olanye, described the road between the ugly situation as terrible, saying the persistent rains had worsened the plight of motorists and commuters.

“With the rains, it is now difficult for vehicles to ply the road. Small cars struggle because heavy-duty trucks have already damaged much of the road.

“Commuters also find it difficult to transport farm produce from Illah to Ugbolu and Asaba. Illah is largely an agrarian community, with many farm settlements producing yam, cassava and other crops.

“Farmers are supposed to sell their produce to make a living, but the bad road is making transportation to the markets increasingly difficult.

“There is also the danger of vehicles breaking down, coupled with insecurity. Many people are now afraid to use the road, and this is affecting economic activities in the area”, he said.

A resident of Ugbolu, Mr. Uchenna, described the condition of the road as pitiable, saying it had severely affected commercial activities along the route.

He said: “Right now, economic activities on that axis have been reduced to almost zero because vehicles, especially trailers that used to ply the route from Edo State, have changed direction due to the deplorable condition of the road.

“From Ebu to Ugbolu, the road is completely bad and no longer passable, especially with the heightened rainy season. It has become extremely difficult for motorists to navigate the route.”

He appealed to the state and federal governments to urgently intervene and restore the road to good condition.

Drivers Lament Ordeal

Drivers plying the road lamented that the situation sometimes leave them stranded for days.

One of the drivers who identified himself as Tunde said motorists now face a daily struggle to navigate the road, which he said has deteriorated to the point where some are forced to pass through adjoining farms.

“The drivers plying this road are really suffering. The government appears to have abandoned the place. There are two trailers that collided at a point more than three months ago, and they are still there, abandoned on the road,” he said.

He said motorists using farm paths as alternative routes initially paid about N500 to farm owners, but the emergence of groups collecting money from drivers had created another challenge.

“Every morning, before going to work, you have to start thinking of how you are going to navigate the road. The situation is really bad,” he said.

According to him, the deteriorating road has also affected Ebu Market, as traders and buyers from neighbouring states who once patronised the market have stopped coming.

“Many people who used to come from Anambra State to Ebu Market to buy garri and other farm produce no longer come because of the bad road. Everywhere is now becoming empty because of the road,” he said.

Another driver, Mr. Charles described the situation as particularly difficult for trailer operators, saying some vehicles coming from Auchi had remained trapped for more than a month.

“Many drivers who ply the route spend two or three days on the road, while some remain trapped for almost a week. The situation is not easy for us at all, especially the trailer drivers,” he said.

He added that motorists travelling through the Asaba-Ela-Ebu route sometimes could not reach Ebu town, forcing them to stop at a point where passengers trek the remaining distance.

The driver said the poor road had turned every trip into an expensive venture, with motorists often returning from a single journey only to take their vehicles to mechanics.

“After making just one trip, you may return and immediately take the vehicle to the mechanic. By the time you settle the repair bills, there is hardly anything left to save or use to feed your family, not to talk of maintaining the vehicle,” he said.

Both drivers appealed to the government to urgently intervene, saying rehabilitation of the road would ease the hardship faced by motorists, restore access to Ebu Market and revive commercial activities along the corridor.