Don’t complain when Nigerians demand results — Uzodimma

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has urged political office holders not to complain when citizens demand results from them, saying those who seek public office have an obligation to serve the people.

Uzodimma stated this in his Independence Day message, where he acknowledged the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians and called for greater sensitivity to the challenges facing households and businesses.

He said citizens had the right to demand better living conditions from those entrusted with public office.

“Indeed, those of us in political leadership cannot ask for the authority to govern and then complain when the people demand results from us.

“We sought public office because we believed we could contribute to solving the problems of our society. The mandate of the people therefore carries an obligation to serve them, and where government falls short, citizens are entitled to say so.

“Our expectations and demand for better living conditions are legitimate,” he said.

The governor acknowledged the difficulties Nigerians were experiencing, saying economic adjustments in recent years had placed additional pressure on households and businesses.

“Families are making difficult choices, young people want more opportunities and communities expect improvements in the public services on which their daily lives depend,” he said.

Uzodimma said government must remain sensitive to those realities and continue working to ease the pressures while laying the foundation for stronger and more sustainable economic growth.

The governor, however, urged Nigerians not to define the country solely by its challenges, saying the nation had the capacity to overcome its difficulties and build a better future.

“We must refuse to define our country only by the challenges we face. Rather, we should acknowledge the tremendous capacity of our people to overcome, innovate, create and build.

“We can confront our failures without concluding that the Nigerian enterprise has failed,” he said.

Uzodimma also urged Nigerians to reflect on their individual and collective responsibilities in shaping the country’s future.

He said patriotism should go beyond emotional attachment to the country, arguing that nation-building required active participation and responsibility.

“We may love the flag, sing the national anthem with pride, celebrate when our sportsmen and women excel internationally, defend Nigeria passionately when foreigners speak unfairly about our country, but the work of building a nation eventually demands more than attachment,” he said.