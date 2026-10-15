Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, October 15, 2026

The Nigerian Naira held steady with a marginal upward trajectory against the United States Dollar on October 15, 2026, maintaining its stability across both the official window and the parallel market.

Financial analysts attribute this resilience to shifting trading volumes and investor caution ahead of the National Bureau of Statistics releasing the September Consumer Price Index report.

At the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the Naira hovered within a stable band, trading at approximately N1,330 to N1,333 per dollar. Real-time intra-day tracking data showed the spot rate experiencing minimal fluctuations, peaking around N1,330.13 mid-day. This places the currency in a relatively stronger closing position compared to earlier in the week, when it dipped briefly to N1,335.50. Increased foreign exchange turnover and fortified external reserves, which recently scaled an 18-month high, continue to back the Central Bank of Nigeria’s efforts to keep official volatility in check.

Meanwhile, activities in the parallel market showed that the currency premium remains closely managed. Street dealers and Bureau De Change operators across major hubs reported buying rates at N1,355 to N1,365, while selling rates settled around N1,375 to N1,390 per dollar depending on the location and transaction size.

The spread between the official platform and informal channels continues to stay narrow, which experts believe indicates a balanced liquidity flow and lower speculative pressures in the domestic ecosystem.